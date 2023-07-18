X
Cricut Releases Venture, Its First Commercial Speed Large Format Cutting Machine

With a 24-inch cutting width, the venture is aimed at those who need to cut a lot of material very quickly.

james-headshot
James Bricknell Senior Editor
James has been writing about technology for years but has loved it since the early 90s. While his main areas of expertise are maker tools -- 3D printers, vinyl cutters, paper printers, and laser cutters -- he also loves to play board games and tabletop RPGs.
Expertise 3D printers, maker tools such as Cricut style vinyl cutters and laser cutters, traditional paper printers Credentials
  • 6 years working professionally in the 3D printing space / 4 years testing consumer electronics for large websites.
See full bio
James Bricknell
Cricut Venture in a craft room
Russell Holly / CNET

Cricut is best known for its vinyl cutters like the Cricut Maker, a machine that people have been using to make hats, shirts, tumblers and a host of other hand-made things for years. I'm not saying that 100% of the stuff made on Etsy uses a Cricut machine, but it's likely a high percentage.

Today Cricut announced its latest addition, the Cricut Venture, a large-format cutting and drawing machine, aimed at those who need to make very big things, or lots of little things, very quickly. Unlike the Cricut Maker 3, which cuts material up to 11 inches wide, the Venture will allow you to cut up to 24 inches wide and 75 feet long if you are cutting multiple images, or 12 feet if you are cutting one long cut. 

Cricut Venture

Having a machine that can cut something that long means you could create banners, wall art, or window clings in one long piece, or create an entire batch of products for your Etsy store in short order. The Venture is faster, too, cutting at an announced 61cm per second or 25 inches a second. The Venture can be adjusted to use the 13-inch or 25-inch wide Smart Materials from Cricut, or other manufacturers' vinyl using the Cricut cutting mats.

The Cricut Venture is available today, July 18, 2023, and starts at $999, or $1,249 with a docking stand to easily move it around your workspace. 

