Do It Yourself With Big Savings on Cricut Cutting Machines and More

These high-tech household vinyl cutters can take your crafting to the next level.

If you're a serious "DIY-er," then we've got a deal you won't want to miss: Cricut makes compact and user-friendly vinyl cutting machines and accessories that you can use to make custom stickers, apparel, mugs and more. And right now, it's having a huge sale with big savings on cutting machines, attachments, accessories and more -- including $20 off the brand-new Cricut Bright 360 floor and table lamps. Read on to find the device that's right for you to get crafting!

If you're after the basics in simple and easy-to-use cutting machines, this Explore Air 2 is the best value you'll find at this sale. This machine would normally cost you $250, but right now you can pick it up on sale for just $180. Or, if you're looking to go all out, you can save $150 on the Cricut Maker, its original cutting machine with 13 different cutting tools and a rotary blade that can handle virtually any fabric. 

If you prefer something a little more compact, you can grab this tiny Cricut Joy, which is great for making custom labels, cards, stickers and lots of smaller projects, for just $120 or $60 off the usual price. If you're a big coffee or tea drinker who loves sipping from a cute, personalized mug (and lets face it, who doesn't), you can save $20 on this Cricut Mug Press so you can make your own custom dishwasher-safe mugs with your favorite quotes or cool patterns. Just note that you'll need a cutting machine to actually "print" your design first.