Chromebooks Get a New App Launcher With Chrome OS Update 100

Google

Unlike the sometimes jarring changes that come when Microsoft or Apple update their operating systems, Google's Chrome OS updates are frequent and gradual. Even with the release of update 100, the biggest change might go unnoticed depending on how you access your Chromebook's apps.

Chromebook's Launcher, also known as the app drawer, has a new look and capabilities. Click on the circle button in the lower-left corner of the display or press the Everything Button on the keyboard and the updated Launcher will pop up. It no longer takes over the entire screen, but now opens from the side just above the button. Apps can also now be organized by name or color, or manually reorganized. Also, when new apps are downloaded, they'll follow the same organizational style, Google said in its announcement for the update.

The Launcher also has new search capabilities including short previews of web search results without having to open an entire page. You'll also be able to search open tabs and Chromebook keyboard shortcuts.

Another new feature in update 100 is the capability to create GIFs with the Chromebook Camera app. The video setting will now have a toggle to flip from normal video to GIF. When on GIF, you can record a five-second video that will automatically convert to an animated GIF.

For those who use the Dictation feature in Chrome OS, editing with voice will now be available. Commands like "delete" will delete to the last letter, while "move to the next character" will move your cursor on the screen, Google said.

While those are the major feature announcements for Chrome OS, Google also shared information about new IT tools, learning from home and Family Link and the development of Chrome OS Flex. Read the full details on Google's Keyword blog.