Charge up to 6 of your devices faster with this $15 Anker power strip

Anker

Sometimes, that one outlet you manage to claim at the coffee shop just doesn't cut it when you've got multiple devices low on juice. And lugging around a bulky power strip just isn't practical when you're on the go. Anker's compact power "cubes" are a sleek and compact solution to your power needs on the road, and right now you can pick them up for less at Amazon. You can save $5 on model with a 5ft cord, or save $8 on the 8ft model.

Smaller than 2.5 cubic inches, the Anker PowerPort Cube is compact enough to throw in your bag and take it with you just about anywhere. It has three AC outlets and three PowerIQ USB ports that deliver optimized high-speed charging for your devices, and can save you up to an hour versus a stock charger. It also keeps you devices safe from power surges, short circuits, over-heating and more with Anker's 7-point safety system.