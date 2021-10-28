Buy this 2020 Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for up to $550 off

Razer

Few gaming laptops look as nice as Razer Blade notebooks -- they're slim, sturdy, undeniably sleek and powerful to boot. They're also typically expensive, often pushing $2,000 for the base model. Today -- as spotted earlier by The Inventory -- you might not have to pay that much: The 2020 Razer Blade 15 is currently listed for $1,750 on Amazon, kitted out with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics and a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display. That's $550 off, or 24% less than the list price.

At the time of this writing, it's available in both black and mercury white colors. The , but there are only a handful of those left. A second model is available at with nearly identical specs, albeit with a less impressive 1080p LCD display. .