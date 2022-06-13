Budget-Friendly Laptop Alert: Grab This Asus PC for Just $130 Today ($120 Off)

When it comes to shopping for a new computer, Chromebooks are about as affordable as you can get. However, the Chrome operating system they use can be pretty limiting, especially for anything other than web-based tasks. Fortunately, there are full-sized laptops out there that feature similar specs and prices, like this . Today only at Best Buy, you can pick it up for just $130, which is $120 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

While this Asus laptop isn't exactly a powerhouse, it has plenty to offer for less than $200. It features a 14-inch HD display that utilizes energy-efficient LED backlighting, and it has a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge for all-day use. And at just 2.8-pounds, it's light enough to easily take on the go. It's equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of total storage, which isn't a ton, but is still enough to run basic programs and handle multiple tabs at once. Plus, it features a headphone jack, HDMI port, USB-C port and two USB-A ports for added versatility. If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly laptop, this is one of the most affordable options you'll find out there at the moment.