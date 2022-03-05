Big Screen Bargain: This 17-Inch Gaming Laptop is Only $800 -- Today Only

Asus

Are you ready to take your gaming to the next level? The Asus TUF Gaming laptop is ready to be your player two. It features an Intel Core i5 processor with machine intelligence that anticipates your needs and an enormous 17-inch FHD display with 1920x1080 screen resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate for the size and clarity you need for total game immersion. And it doesn't stop there. The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card from NVIDIA keeps things running fast, with the capability of multitasking. Why choose? during Best Buy's one-day sale.

This laptop packs a punch, offering more than just powerful graphics, a backlit, color-changing keyboard and a massive screen. With a 512GB solid state drive, you can save files faster, store more data, and experience gaming without the dreaded mid-save crashes or ill-timed lag. Upstream and downstream audio is also improved by Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation, filtering out unwated noise to give you the best in online gaming communications wherever you go. And while it does run on Windows 10, it upgrades to Windows 11 for free after purchase, so you don't have to worry about being left in the dust. Have a little fun and get back in the game while this sale lasts.