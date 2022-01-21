Best microSD card deals: $50 off 512GB SanDisk Extreme, $116 off 1TB Lexar

Deal Savings Price









Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's hard to believe that not too long ago memory cards with gigabytes of storage in the single-digits were some of the most advanced on the market. These days, there are cards that can fit an entire terabyte of storage in a chip that's smaller than your finger tip, and you can pick up packs of smaller capacity cards for a dime a dozen.

Like the name suggests, microSD cards are are a more compact version of standard SD cards commonly used in digital cameras. MicroSDs are used to bump up the storage capacity on devices where size is a major factor, such as hand-held game consoles, action or security cameras, cellphones and tablets.

There's a pretty wide variety of cards out there, with capacities that range from as small as 8GB all the way up to an 1TB, so there's a pretty big range of prices as well. But no matter what size card you're looking for, with a little digging, you can probably find it out there for less. We've pulled together some of the best microSD card deals out there right now so you can be sure you're getting a good bargain.

Read more: How to choose the right microSD card for your Android

SanDisk SanDisk's Extreme series is built to withstand harsh conditions, so they're ideal if you're looking for a memory card for your GoPro or other action camera. This card is resistant to water, shock, extreme temperatures and even x-rays. Beyond its durability, this card boasts some impressive specs. It has read speeds of up to 160MB/s, and write speeds of up to 90MB/s for fast shooting, plus an impressive 512GB of storage. This is one of the best overall values you'll find out there at the moment.

SanDisk Whether you've got the original Switch, the Lite version or the brand-new OLED, you're going to want some extra storage for your console. Luckily SanDisk makes Micro SD cards licensed by Nintendo specifically for the Switch. You can pick up this 256GB Super Mario themed one for just $42 right now at Amazon. You can also pick up the smaller 128GB version on sale for $25.

Topesel Considering how many devices can be improved with a microSD, there's a good chance you'll want to pick up more than one. Right now at Walmart, you can get this 5-pack of 32GB Topesel cards at just $4.60 /card. True, 32GB isn't a lot of storage in this day and age, but that's still enough to hold about 1,000 pictures or about 40 hours of 1080p video.

SanDisk These SanDisk Ultras don't have the same durability as the Extreme series listed above, but with $18 off this bundle, they're only $14.50 each. They boast read and transfer speeds of up to 120MB/s and can capture and store full HD video.