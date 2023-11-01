M3 Mac Preorders: Where to Get Your Hands on Apple's Latest Lineup

Apple makes some of the absolute finest computers on the market -- earning several spots on our list of the best laptops and best desktops of 2023. And it recently announced that there's a new generation on the way. On Oct. 30, Apple unveiled the latest additions to its MacBook Pro and iMac lineups, which are equipped with its next-gen M3 processors. These cutting-edge devices will officially be hitting shelves on Nov. 7, and Apple as well as a handful of other retailers already have them available for preorder.

There are three new devices included in the latest generation of Mac computers. It's been over two years since Apple updated its sleek 24-inch all-in-one iMac desktop, and the new model comes equipped with the basic M3 processor. There's also an updated 14- and 16-inch inch MacBook Pro hitting shelves next month. The smaller 14-inch model can be equipped with the standard M3, the step-up M3 Pro or the high-end M3 Max processor, while there are only M3 Pro or Max configurations for the larger 16-inch Pro. You can read all about the upgraded hardware in our initial breakdown, and you'll find the best places to preorder these advanced Apple computers below.

M3 MacBook Pro preorders

There are two new MacBooks included in Apple's M3 lineup. The smaller 14-inch model starts at $1,599, while the larger 16-inch model jumps up to $2,499. Both models feature a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, as well as a built-in HDMI port and SD card reader, making them seriously versatile machines for both creatives and professionals. They're both available for preorder from Apple, as well as Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo right now, and we expect to seem them at more retailers in the near future. It should also be noted that the high-end M3 Max configurations won't start shipping until later in November.

It's also worth noting that Apple has a trade-in program where you knock hundreds off the starting price in exchange for your old computer, and you'll get 3% cash back when you make the purchase using your Apple card. For purchase this big, that ends up being a decent chunk of change.

Apple/CNET M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch) From $1,599 Prices for the 14-inch MacBook Pro start at $1,599, which scores you the basic M3 model with an 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. If you want to upgrade to an M3 Pro configuration, that jumps up to $1,999, and the M3 Max models are a whopping $3,199. The basic M3 models come in silver or space gray, while the Pro and Max models are available in silver or the sleek new space black color variant. See at AppleSee at Best BuySee at Amazon

Apple/CNET M3 MacBook Pro (16-inch) From $2,499 If you want to upgrade to the larger 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro, the starting price jumps up to $2,499. And unlike the 14-inch model, the basic configuration comes with the step-up M3 Pro chip, along with 512GB of storage and a blazing 18GB of RAM. And prices start at $3,499 if you want the high-end M3 Max processor. Because they're aren't any basic M3 configurations available, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is only available in silver or space black. See at AppleSee at Best BuySee at Amazon

M3 iMac preorders

Apple hasn't updated its all-in-one iMac desktop since 2021, so the new M3 model is a pretty serious upgrade. It's only available with the basic M3 processor, but features a stunning 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. And all configurations come with the wireless Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, so you've got everything you need to get it set up right away.

Like the new M3 MacBook Pro laptops, this new desktop is available for preorder at Apple, Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo right now. Apple is also offering discounts with an eligible trade-in, and you'll get 3% cash back when you make the purchase using your Apple Card.

Apple M3 iMac From $1,299 This all-in-one desktop starts at $1,299 for the basic configuration, which is equipped with an 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You can also upgrade to a 10-core GPU for $1,499, and double the storage for $1,699. The new iMac also comes in tons of new colors. The base model is available in blue, green, red and silver, while the step-up models also come in yellow, orange and purple. See at AppleSee at Best BuySee at Amazon

And with a new generation of devices on the way, we're sure to see some big discounts on previous-gen models. You can check out our roundup of the best MacBook deals for serious savings on Apple laptops.