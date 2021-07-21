Best gaming laptop deals: Save $357 on Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, $500 on Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED and more

Been looking to upgrade your current rig with a new gaming laptop? You'll find some tasty deals right now on new models with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. Check out the discounted models we found at Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg.

Best Buy This MSI model isn't on sale but is the lowest cost laptop I've encountered with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. It pairs the RTX 3060 GPU with decidedly midrange offerings in a previous-generation Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

Newegg Like the MSI model above, this Gigabyte isn't on sale but is one of the lowest-cost laptops I've seen with RTX 30-series graphics. It features the RTX 3060 GPU along with a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen has full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Dan Ackerman/CNET This RTX 3060-based model looks like an even better deal than the two picks above at its current $1,330 sale price. It has a slightly smaller 14-inch display but bumps you up to an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU. The 14-inch screen features full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, while the keyboard provides a bit of flair with three-zone RGB lighting.

Sarah Tew/CNET IMHO, this is the best-looking gaming laptop on the market. Impossibly thin for a high-powered gaming laptop with a sleek, slablike look, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade machine also boasts a powerful, smart component lineup. Last month's astonishing Prime Day savings of $550 are no longer on offer, but you can still save more than $300 on the baseline Razer Blade. It features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Need more power? The step-up model with RTX 2060 graphics is discounted by $211.

MSI This 15.6-inch MSI gaming laptop supplies an FHD, 240Hz display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and RTX 3060 graphics. It also features a huge 1TB SSD to house large game libraries.

Newegg The Asus ROG Zephyrus is the company's thinnest, most compact gaming laptop. Despite its trim dimensions, the ROG Zephyrus does not sacrifice performance. It offers the latest silicon from AMD and the latest GPU from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series line. This model features an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, an ample 24GB of RAM, a roomy 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. The 15.6-inch display features a 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate.

Gigabyte With a 4K AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7-11800H CPU and RTX 3080 graphics, this beast from Gigabyte can handle gaming and content creation. It also serves up 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. In addition to the $500 discount, you can save another $200 via rebate.

