Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Offers Savings on TVs, Laptops, Bluetooth Speakers and More

Best Buy/Screenshot by Adrian Marlow/CNET

Best Buy just dropped a new three-day sale with price cuts on all the popular items you need as we move into spring. Save big on laptops, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, small appliances and so much more. You can find price cuts in each department, including stuff from popular brands like Google, HP, Bose, Apple and more. now through Sunday. You can shop the entire three-day sale below.

To save you time, we've gone through Best Buy's current offers to pick out some of the best bargains available right now. Whether you're upgrading your laptop, tricking out your home with new smart tech or something else altogether, now is a great time to shop. See a preview of what's available below and snag the savings before they're gone.

HP This 2-in-1 laptop features a touchscreen with 1,920x1,080-pixel screen resolution and durable edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass that shrugs off scratches. It also comes with a 256GB solid-state drive and 8GB of RAM, making multitasking and saving your projects a breeze. This model comes with Windows 11 and also features a powerful Intel Core processor and Iris Xe graphics. With this laptop, you'll be able to do everyday tasks with speed and efficiency, as well as stream, create and more. Read our HP Envy x360 review.

Juan Garzon/CNET Google's Nest Hub Max is designed to help you stay in touch even when you're busy. Make video calls and leave video messages using this 10-inch HD touchscreen with a 6.5-megapixel camera. It even has auto-framing so that the camera will keep you in view as you move around the room. This hub features a built-in stereo speaker system with a 300-watt subwoofer, giving you high-quality audio. You can stream movies and TV shows and access your calendar, reminders and more on the smart display. And with the Google Home app, you can set up, manage and control your Google Home and Chromecast devices, making everything in your smart home easy to use. Plus, it's all hands-free, thanks to Google Assistant. Read our Google Nest Hub Max review.

Bose Take your music wherever you go. This durable, water-resistant speaker features two 40mm full-range drivers for clean and powerful sound. Plus, it's light and portable and it gets up to eight hours of listening per charge, making it the perfect accessory to any get-together. Read our Bose SoundLink Color II review.

LG This 4K screen promises to give your TV shows and movies bright, high-contrast color and clarity. It features TruMotion 120 technology to reduce blur and sharpen details, with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. You can use voice control too, with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Here are a few other highlights: