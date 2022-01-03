Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale: Save on Apple Watch, smart TVs, Surface laptops and more

Best Buy is ringing in 2022 with plenty of savings on the latest tech. Right now you can shop its latest 24-hour flash sale, which includes a return of the lowest price we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 7. With great deals on TVs, laptops and more, it's a great time to snag some tech that you didn't get over the holiday season. You can check out the entire sale here:
Not sure what's a deal and what's a dud? We've gone through the sale items and pulled a list of our favorite offers. Check out some of the highlights below. But hurry -- these deals end at 11:59 p.m. CT (12:59 a.m. ET, 9:59 p.m. PT) tonight.
- Apple AirTag: $24 (save $5)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $339 (save $60, lowest price to date)
- Dyson Pure Cool air purifier and fan: $400 (save $100)
- Dell Inspiron 3000 15-inch (256GB) laptop: $400 (save $100)
- Toshiba M550 Series 55-inch LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $500 (save $300)
- SWFT Volt eBike with 32-mile range: $500 (save $500)
- Microsoft Surface 4 13-inch (512GB) touchscreen laptop: $1,000 (save $300)
- Samsung 8000 Series 65-inch 4K TV: $680 (save $120)