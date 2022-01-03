AT&T, Verizon won't delay next 5G launches CES to close a day early Twitter bans Marjorie Taylor Greene AirPods Pro 2 Nintendo Switch OLED restock
Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale: Save on Apple Watch, smart TVs, Surface laptops and more

Grab some new tech for the new year during Best Buy's latest flash sale. But hurry, these deals end tonight.

Best Buy is ringing in 2022 with plenty of savings on the latest tech. Right now you can shop its latest 24-hour flash sale, which includes a return of the lowest price we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 7. With great deals on TVs, laptops and more, it's a great time to snag some tech that you didn't get over the holiday season. You can check out the entire sale here:

Not sure what's a deal and what's a dud? We've gone through the sale items and pulled a list of our favorite offers. Check out some of the highlights below. But hurry -- these deals end at 11:59 p.m. CT (12:59 a.m. ET, 9:59 p.m. PT) tonight.