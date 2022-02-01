Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5 How many times can I reuse an N95 mask? New York Times buys Wordle Wordle: Everything to know Google Doodle welcomes Year of the Tiger Year of the Tiger explained
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Grab the latest tech from Best Buy while prices are slashed.

bbysale
Best Buy/Screenshot by Adrian Marlow/CNET

Best Buy launched a new flash sale Tuesday featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but note the flash sale ends tonight

See at Best Buy

To save you a little time we went through the deals to highlight some of the best offers. Check out a few of our favorite offers from Best Buy's flash sale below. 

Beats Solo3: $140

Save $60

Get up to 40 hours of battery life with the Beats Solo3 by Dr. Dre. Take calls, control your music and more with on-ear controls and stay on-the-go with Fast Fuel, a five-minute charge that will give you three hours of playback when you don't have time for a full charge.

Read our Beats Solo3 review.

 

$140 at Best Buy

Toshiba M550 Series 55-inch LED 4K Fire TV: $500

Save $300
Toshiba

Featuring 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual:X audio, this smart TV promises vivid colors and a bezel-less design. Stream all your favorites via the Fire TV interface and take advantage of voice controls with Alexa.

$500 at Best Buy

Shark Ion R75 robot vacuum: $200

Save $50
Shark

Set a schedule and let this Shark robovac clear up all the floors in your home. Its tri-brush system combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multisurface brush roll to get everything clean.

$200 at Best Buy

HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14-inch (512GB) laptop: $680

Save $200
HP

Find the right angle to stream all your favorites. Featuring an 11th-gen Core i5 chip, a 512GB solid-state drive and dual speakers with audio by B&O, this two-in-one is both flexible and portable, so you can stay productive or be entertained wherever you go.

$680 at Best Buy

Other great deals happening now: