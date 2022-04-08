Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Discounts on Microsoft, HP, Asus, Samsung, LG, Fitbit and More

Deal Savings Price







Best Buy has launched a new three-day sale, with markdowns on popular favorites like the Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro 8 tablet and , among others. If you're looking to upgrade your tech, now is a great time. Best Buy has deals on tablets, smart TVs, laptops, headphones and more. You can . These offers are available now and will end Sunday, April 10.

If you're looking for the right PC to keep you productive at home or on the go, you'll find plenty of tempting offers, with . But if you don't know where to start, don't worry. We've gone through the sale to highlight some of the best deals currently available. Whether you're upgrading your home entertainment space, grabbing a new fitness tracker or are simply browsing for the best deals, check out a few of our favorite offers below.

Microsoft This slim, sleek laptop features a 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen built for Windows Ink so you can use split screen for multitasking and write notes directly on your computer. Stream movies, game with friends and jump on video calls with ease. It features HD video and Studio Mics to make sure your calls are clear. Plus, the speakers support Dolby Atmos audio, providing an immersive, cinematic experience. The Surface Laptop 4 comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11, and the AMD Ryzen processor delivers more speed as well, making the Surface 4 up to 70% faster than previous models. It also has a 256GB solid-state drive and 8GB of memory, which is enough to power all your everyday computing tasks and handle basic entertainment needs. And with fast charging, the battery can charge up to 80% in about an hour. Read our Surface Laptop 4 review.

LG Movies, sports and more will look sharp and lifelike with this 4K Ultra HD NanoCell display. Featuring a Game Optimizer, FilmMaker Mode, TV Sound Mode Share, voice assistance and more, this TV has everything you need to upgrade your entertainment space to do it all.

screenshot/Microsoft Get the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet. The Surface Pro 8 features a kickstand, a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen, dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual far-field Studio Mics, dual HD cameras and more, so that you can game, stream movies and shows and video chat with no hassle. Additionally, it comes with a built-in Surface Slim Pen 2 -- so you can create like a pro no matter where you are. It also gets up to 16 hours of battery life so that you can stay connected all day. Read our Surface Pro 8 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This two-in-one laptop features a 13-inch OLED touchscreen with 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and durable edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass that shrugs off scratches. It also comes with a 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, making multitasking and saving your projects a breeze. This model comes with Windows 11, powered by an Intel Core processor and Iris Xe graphics. With this laptop, you'll be able to do everyday tasks with speed and efficiency, as well as stream, create and more.

More great offers from Best Buy's three-day sale: