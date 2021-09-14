Best Buy 24-hour flash sale live now: Save $150 on Apple Magic Keyboard and more

Deal Savings Price







Best Buy just kicked off another 24-hour flash sale with some great deals that won't be around for long. As usual, ends tonight at 10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET), but until then, you can snag some solid discounts on laptops, home garden kits, monitors and more. It's one of the smaller flash sales we've seen from Best Buy, to be sure, but there are deals worth considering from brands like Apple, Lenovo and Acer.

Best Buy flash sale: Best deals

Best Buy The 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 touchscreen laptop is $230 off during Best Buy's flash sale, with its price dropping to $700. It comes with a responsive touchscreen, an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U mobile processor and an AMD Radeon graphics card that makes it suited for streaming movies, editing photos, casual gaming and more.

Amazon The HP Envy 2 is a 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop with 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, and a Full HD IPS display with vivid colors and wide viewing angles. It's ideal for creators and those who need a portable laptop for working on the go. It would also work just fine for watching movies and TV thanks to its high-quality screen. Today only, you can pick this laptop up for $610, saving you $250.

AeroGarden The AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim indoor garden is aimed at people who want to be plant parents but struggle to take care of plants effectively. This indoor garden comes with a 20-watt LED lighting system, a six-pod seed kit, plant food and everything else you need to grow an edible garden. For $100, you can reduce your carbon footprint and have a tiny garden in your home with no fuss.

Acer If you're looking for a high-quality monitor at a budget-friendly price, the Acer Predator monitor is worth a look at $60 off today. This 24.5-inch monitor has a 1080p IPS panel that packs a punch with color vibrancy and provides smooth 144Hz gameplay without compromising speed. The zero-frame design isn't bad to look at either, with more to look at from edge-to-edge when playing games.

Scott Stein/CNET The Apple Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro comes with everything you'd ever need to start using your tablet as a laptop. It has full-size, backlit keys that are quiet when in use. There's also a USB-C port for charging the iPad Pro, allowing you to use your iPad's port for other needs. This keyboard is compatible with both the third- and fourth-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro.