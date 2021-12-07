Best Apple MacBook deals: Save $149 on a MacBook Air, $249 on a MacBook Pro and more

Deal Savings Price







Apple's cheapest MacBook is even more affordable right now for the holidays. The baseline model of the M1-based MacBook Air is only $900 at Amazon, and a bigger discount is available for the more useful step-up model with a 512GB SSD. Smaller discounts are available on Apple's newest MacBooks, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, but you can save up to $249 on the older 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Check out these MacBook deals and be sure to check back; we'll keep this page updated throughout the holiday shopping season sales expire and new deals emerge.

Pricing for Apple's MacBooks

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999, and the new 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499. If you don't need the power of these high-end MacBooks nor the budget, you can spend less on the M1-powered MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air starts at $999, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299.

To recap, you can save up to $99 on the MacBook Air, $100 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, $78 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro and $16 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. One benefit of paying full price and buying from Apple, however, is you can customize the machine and add more RAM or a higher-capacity solid-state drive, whereas the models sold on Amazon and other retailers are fixed configurations.

Want to go the refurb route? You can now find refurbished M1 MacBooks on . Refurb inventory changes rapidly so you may not always see an M1 MacBook Air or Pro listed. It's worth keeping an eye out, however, because you can lock in substantial savings, up to $200. Rick Broida, CNET's Cheapskate emeritus, is a big fan of refurbs, particularly Apple's -- which are often as good as new.

It's also worth noting that the , which can trim hundreds of dollars from the price of a new laptop or tablet.

Keep reading to see the best MacBook laptop deals currently available for Apple's current and previous-generation MacBooks. We update this list periodically.

Read more: Testing out the new Apple Mac M1 lineup

MacBook discounts, compared Model w/ CPU (and storage capacity) List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 13.3-inch MacBook Air w/ M1 chip (256GB) $999 $900 $750 13.3-inch MacBook Air w/ M1 chip (512GB) $1,249 $1,100 $1,000 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ M1 chip (256GB) $1,299 $1,199 $1,050 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ M1 chip (512GB) $1,499 $1,250 $1,250 14-inch MacBook Pro w/ M1 Pro chip (512GB) $1,999 $1,921 $1,799 14-inch MacBook Pro w/ M1 Pro chip (1TB) $2,499 $2,450 $2,450 16-inch MacBook Pro w/ M1 Pro chip (512GB) $2,499 $2,483 $2,450 16-inch MacBook Pro w/ M1 Pro chip (1TB) $2,699 $2,689 $2,650 16-inch MacBook Pro w/ M1 Max chip (1TB) $3,499 $3,499 $3,499

*Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new, fanless MacBook Air starts at $999 and features Apple's M1 processor, which has an eight‑core CPU, a seven‑core GPU and a 16‑core Neural Engine. The system also supplies 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It lacks the Touch Bar (which could be viewed as a net positive) but features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch ID and the Magic keyboard. You can save $99 on the baseline 256GB model and $150 on the 512GB step-up model at Amazon. Most laptop buyers will benefit from the added storage; a 256GB SSD can fill up fast. Read our MacBook Air (M1) review.

Apple The baseline model of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro costs $1,999 and features an eight-core M1 Pro chip, a 14-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The $2,499 step-up model features a 10-core M1 Pro chip, a 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3,024x1,964-pixel resolution. Discounts for Apple's latest MacBook Pro have been rare to this point -- Amazon occasionally drops the price of the $1,999 baseline model by $50, but right now you can save a bit more and get it in space gray for $78 less than its list price. Read our 14-inch MacBook Pro review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro introduced last year uses Apple's new M1 processor, which is an eight-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, an eight-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The baseline model also features 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a Retina display, the Magic Keyboard and the Touch Bar with Touch ID. The step-up model costs $1,499 and doubles the SSD to 512GB. Right now, you can save $100 on the baseline model and $249 on the 512GB model. For the latter, the discount includes additional savings added at checkout.