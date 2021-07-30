Best 32-inch monitor deals: Six 4K UHD displays for under $450

Toward the end of last year, I bought a 27-inch QHD monitor for my wife to use on days when she's working from home, but I came close to spending a bit more on a 32-inch 4K monitor. The 27-inch LG monitor I ended up buying didn't cost much more than $200 and provides enough screen real estate and a crisp enough image for what we need it for.

Before pulling the trigger on a 27-inch QHD monitor -- that is, quad HD or 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution -- I did some research into 32-inch 4K displays (at least 3,840x2,160 pixels) that offer more room and more pixels for a bit more money. I ended up deciding it wasn't worth the extra money for us to move up in size and screen resolution, but with prices in the low-$300 range, I was sorely tempted.

Check out CNET's monitor buying guide for more, and check out the best deals I currently see among 32-inch 4K displays. I'll keep this story updated as pricing fluctuates and I uncover better deals.

Amazon This LG model is the only 32-inch UHD display I can find that's priced at less than $300 currently. It's on sale at Amazon, features both HDMI and DisplayPort connections and is rated for an acceptable 3,000:1 contrast ratio and 350 nits of brightness. It also includes HDR10 and some advanced settings for greater image customization as well as AMD FreeSync, which is an adaptive synchronization technology that matches the refresh rate of a monitor to the frame rate of a compatible AMD graphics card (or a compatible card from Nvidia with some tweaking) for gaming with less image tearing. Completing the package are integrated stereo speakers and thin screen bezels to create a modern, space-saving look.

Newegg This Samsung model has a relatively low max brightness of 270 nits, making it a better fit for a basement den or otherwise low-light room than a sun-drenched office. It features AMD FreeSync, two HDMIs, one DisplayPort and a headphone jack, but no USB ports.

Samsung This Samsung model stands out from the 32-inch UHD pack here because it features a USB Type-C port, which means you can connect a MacBook and other laptops with a USB-C port to the monitor without an adapter or special conversion cable. It also supplies a pair of HDMI connections along with integrated speakers and a remote control. It's rare to find a USB-C monitor at this size and resolution for this low of a price. The downside? It's rated for only 250 nits of brightness.

Acer/Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET Like the other displays here, this Acer model features a vertical alignment panel. VA panels typically offer better contrast ratios for deeper blacks and brighter whites than in-plane switching, or IPS, panels at the cost of viewing angles. It's rated for a sufficient 3,000:1 contrast ratio and 300 nits of brightness. For ports, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2 connection. It also supplies a pair of 2-watt stereo speakers.

Amazon This 32-inch monitor from ViewSonic is $30 off at Amazon and features a 4K resolution, HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. It has both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Dell At 32 inches, a curved display starts to become an option and not just for gamers. A curved display lets you sit closer without needing to crane your head as much to see the whole screen. This curved Dell display features a gentle 1,800R curvature along with AMD FreeSync and integrated speakers. It also boasts a wealth of adjustability with tilt, swivel and height adjustment. And it has a bounty of connectivity with two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort connection, two USB-A ports, a USB-B port and headphone jack.

