Back-to-school deal: Get an M1 MacBook Air for $800 from Best Buy

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Out of all the school supplies I've used throughout college, my laptop is the tool I rely on the most -- more than textbooks, more than binders, more than pencils or pens. (And that was before the pandemic brought remote learning to the mainstream!)

So, if you've thought about investing in a solid computer that will take you through your college education and beyond, now is a good time to lock in a low price on Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air from Best Buy for $800 -- complete with the powerful M1 chip, 8GB of memory and a fast 256GB SSD for storage.

This premium laptop typically goes for $1,000. But Best Buy has lopped off $200. The retailer had lowered it to an unprecedented $750, but this is still an amazing deal right now. (This even beats out Apple's famous education pricing: $899 plus free AirPods, which go for around $120 these days.)

Here's how you can score this legendary deal:

First, head to . Hit the "Enroll now" button to the right of the "Student deals" logo. You'll be directed to sign in to your Best Buy account. (If you don't already have a Best Buy account, hit "Create an account." It's free.) You'll then be prompted to fill out your name, birthday, college, expected graduation date and phone number. Once you're all signed up for student deals, pop over to the . You'll see the price is $900. Hit the checkbox below the price to apply the $100 student discount and knock it down even further to $800.

Originally published last month. Updated with the latest deal.