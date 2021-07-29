Back-to-school deal: Get an M1 MacBook Air for $750 from Best Buy

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Out of all the school supplies I've used throughout college, my laptop is the tool I rely on the most -- more than textbooks, more than binders, more than pencils or pens. (And that was before the pandemic brought remote learning to the mainstream!)

So, if you've thought about investing in a solid computer that will take you through your college education and beyond, now is the time to strike: Until Sunday, you can purchase Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air from Best Buy for $750, the lowest price we've ever seen it -- complete with the powerful M1 chip, 8GB of memory and a fast 256GB SSD for storage.

This premium laptop typically goes for $1,000. But Best Buy has lopped off 25% for college students, bringing the price down to an unprecedented $750. (This even beats out Apple's famous education pricing: $899 plus free airpods, which go for around $120 these days.)

Here's how you can score this legendary deal:

First, head to Best Buy's student hub. Hit the "Enroll now" button to the right of the "student deals" logo. You'll be directed to sign into your Best Buy account. (If you don't already have a Best Buy account, hit "Create an account." It's free.) You'll then be prompted to fill out your name, birthday, college, expected graduation and phone number. Once you're all signed up for student deals, pop over to the listing for the MacBook Air. You'll see the price is $850. Hit the checkbox below the price to apply the $100 student discount and knock it down even further to $750.

Again, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the M1 MacBook Air, and it only lasts until Sunday. Go get 'em, tiger!