Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 laptop brings more dual-screen gaming greatness to CES 2022

Asus added new high-performance display options and the latest chips from AMD and Nvidia to create its best dual-screen gaming desktop replacement to date.

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon.

Asus never fails to announce a couple of extraordinary devices at CES and this year is no different. The company has developed several dual-display laptops over the past few years and the upcoming Republic of Gamers Zephyrus Duo 16 looks to be its most powerful. 

The updated design pairs a 16-inch main display with a secondary 14.1-inch touchscreen with a resolution up to 4K. Called the ROG ScreenPad Plus, the touch panel rises from the body on redesigned hinges when you lift the lid. It stops at a 13-degree angle to meet the bottom of the main display and, since it's just about bezel-free, it looks like one large display when viewed head-on. The angle makes it easier to see without craning your neck while also giving it better air circulation for keeping things cool. 

The top of the Duo 16's 14-inch display flows into the bottom of the 16-inch main display. 

Asus will have two display options available for this model. The first is a Nebula HDR QHD-resolution panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 165Hz refresh rate. It uses a mini-LED backlight capable of hitting a blinding peak brightness of 1,100 nits and covers 100% P3 color space. It's DisplayHDR 1000 certified and the mini-LEDs allow for precise local dimming

The second option is a ROG-exclusive Dual Spec panel. Co-developed with BOE, it lets you choose between viewing at 4K with a 120Hz refresh rate or 1080p at 240Hz. For gamers, this means you can have both a fast 4K display and a faster esports-caliber display in one laptop. Plus, a MUX switch so the discrete graphics can bypass the integrated graphics to reduce latency. 

And since this laptop is meant for gaming and content creation, it'll be filled with top-end components. Configurations go up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti mobile graphics. It'll also have up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe Gen 4 solid-state storage.

Pricing wasn't announced, but given its predecessor's price topped $3,000, you should expect a similar price for the Duo 16. Asus said it'll be available some time in the first quarter of 2022.