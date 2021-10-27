Save $100 on Apple's new 2021 MacBook Pro right now

Dan Ackerman/CNET

The brand-spankin'-new 2021 Apple MacBook Pro has only been out a few days now but the entry-level configuration just got a decent price cut. Adorama has the . That's a full $100 off the list price and $50 cheaper than .

For more on the latest version of the top-shelf Pro, I'll shuffle you along to CNET editor Dan Ackerman's review. He loved the bigger, better screen, the MagSafe power connection, the return of the HDMI port and SD slot and especially the amazingly speedy M1 Pro chip. Ackerman gives the 2021 Pro positive marks, overall, even if it is a touch heavier than last year's model.

If you want to spend more, Apple will certainly let you go nuts. We crunched the numbers, in fact, and with hardware upgrades and the like, this machine can go as high as $6,099. But we know you prefer to keep at least some money in your wallet, so slide on over to Adorama to grab the , if that configuration matches your power needs.