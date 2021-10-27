2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 US passport with 'X' gender Eternals review: Convoluted plot Trailer for Toy Story spinoff Lightyear Squid Game creator on Lebron James' critique PS5 restock tracker
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save $100 on Apple's new 2021 MacBook Pro right now

This is the best deal we've seen so far on the brand-new MacBook Pro.

Macbook Pro 2021
Dan Ackerman/CNET

The brand-spankin'-new 2021 Apple MacBook Pro has only been out a few days now but the entry-level configuration just got a decent price cut. Adorama has the 14-inch Pro with M1 Pro chip and 16GB memory for $1,899. That's a full $100 off the list price and $50 cheaper than Amazon's discounted price.

See at Adorama

For more on the latest version of the top-shelf Pro, I'll shuffle you along to CNET editor Dan Ackerman's review. He loved the bigger, better screen, the MagSafe power connection, the return of the HDMI port and SD slot and especially the amazingly speedy M1 Pro chip. Ackerman gives the 2021 Pro positive marks, overall, even if it is a touch heavier than last year's model.

If you want to spend more, Apple will certainly let you go nuts. We crunched the numbers, in fact, and with hardware upgrades and the like, this machine can go as high as $6,099. But we know you prefer to keep at least some money in your wallet, so slide on over to Adorama to grab the Pro 14-inch while it's $100 off, if that configuration matches your power needs. 