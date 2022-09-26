Apple May Release 15-Inch MacBook Air, New Mac Pro And More in 2023

Apple has a jam-packed slate of products prepared for 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted over the weekend. In his latest Power On newsletter, the Apple-focused journalist says Apple is readying a slew of new hardware, including a 15-inch version of the MacBook Air, an M3 iMac, and a new Mac Pro, 9to5Mac reported Sunday.

"Next year should be pretty jam-packed for Apple. Look for a 15-inch MacBook Air, new M3 iMac, the Mac Pro, updated HomePod, Reality Pro headset and a larger iPad," Gurman wrote. "There's also the potential debut of the company's combined Apple TV, HomePod and FaceTime camera device coming at the tail end of the year."

Gurman also suggested that Apple might skip the rumored October event focused on Macs and iPads, as previously reported by Digital Trends, since its remaining 2022 updates aren't enough to warrant a full show.

The 2022 MacBook Air was released in June and featured the first complete redesign of the series since its initial release in 2008. The MacBook Air currently only comes in a 13-inch model, though Apple sold an 11-inch version until 2016. A 15-inch MacBook Air would be Apple's only laptop of that size, since its MacBook Pro lineup offers screen sizes of 13-, 14-and 16-inches.

The current iMac was released in 2021 and features an M1 chip, while the Mac Pro is the only piece of Apple's hardware that has yet to see an upgrade to Apple's own silicone. The current version of Apple's powerful desktop runs on Intel processors and hasn't seen an update since late 2019.

Apple's smart home device, the HomePod, also hasn't been touched in a while. The company released a HomePod Mini in 2020, but the larger HomePod hasn't been refreshed since 2018.

Though new iPads are expected to be announced next month, Gurman also says we could be in store for an even larger model next year, though he doesn't specify which model will receive the new size, nor does he mention exactly how large the screen will get.

While Gurman's predictions include upgrades on old devices, he also expect to see new products debut.

There have been rumors about Apple's Reality Pro headset for a while now, and it appears that the virtual reality device might make its debut in 2023.

Lastly, a combined Apple TV, HomePod and FaceTime camera product appears to be a portable smart home device with a screen for watching TV and taking FaceTime calls, in the vein of an Amazon's Echo Show.