Apple Mac Studio Update at WWDC: M2 Ultra Option Debuts

For the first update since the Mac Studio launched in March 2022, Apple introduced a high-end M2 Ultra chip at its WWDC developer conference. The update also includes the launch of the M2 Ultra in addition to a new, base M2 Max configuration. It ships next week, starting at $1,999.

The M2 Ultra is a pair of M2 Maxes tied together, with a 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, and enables support for 192GB unified memory.

The system also gets HDMI 2.1 (like the MacBook Pro 16), which means higher refresh rates -- up to 240Hz -- and the generational chip upgrade means support for more, higher-resolution monitors simultaneously, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The refresh otherwise leaves the system unchanged. I'm curious how much heat the M2 Ultra generates and whether any cooling changes were required for it; the Studio has been a really quiet system, and if it required more heat dissipation, it could make a difference in noise level.