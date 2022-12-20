Apple Extends Self Service Repair for Mac Desktops

Apple on Tuesday again expanded the Self Service Repair program it launched earlier this year, adding more desktop models. You can now personally try to fix your 2021 M1 iMac, 2020 M1 Mac Mini or 2022 Mac Studio and Studio Display, the company told CNET via email.

You can replace or repair components such as the display, speakers, fan, Wi-Fi antenna, logic board, audio board and more. Visit the online Self Service Repair store to buy Apple parts or rent the tools you need for a repair.

Earlier this month, the repair program spread to eight European countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

See more information on Apple service and repairs here.

Read more: Apple Now Lets You Repair Your iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE. But It's Not Easy