Apple deals: M1 versions of the iMac and Mac Mini are on sale right now

The M1 chip has been a game changer for Apple products, and right now you can upgrade your system and save. It's next to impossible to find discounts at the Apple Store, but certified retailers will offer deals from time to time, and right now Amazon has price cuts on the and .

The Mac Mini is a versatile desktop that benefits from the M1 upgrades. Featuring an 8-core CPU and GPU, it gets up to 3x faster CPU performance and up to 6x faster graphics than its predecessor. It also features a 16-core Neural Engine for up to 15x faster machine learning. At 512GB of storage, you'll have the space your need for all your projects. Bottom line, this compact computer packs a punch. Note that the 256GB Mac Mini is also on sale for $50 less than the Apple Store price.

Sarah Tew/CNET This iMac delivers powerful performance with the M1 chip upgrade. It features a 24-inch 4.5 Retina display and also has an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, keeping things fast and vibrant. A 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP, a six-speaker sound system for audio and a three-mic array for calls and voice recordings make the experience of working with this machine even better.

These both run the M1 chip that Apple debuted in 2020. Since then, Apple has announced an all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, but as of now these are only found in the MacBook Pro lineup. If you don't need a portable machine, you can't go wrong with either the M1 iMac or Mac Mini at this point. Need something more portable? Be sure to check out these MacBook deals now.