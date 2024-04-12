Apple Could Be Pushing More AI With New M4 Chips for Macs, iPads

Apple is preparing to push even further into artificial intelligence with its next generation of M-series chips for Mac computers and iPads, according to a new report. The chips, likely to be called M4, are expected to launch later this year.

Though Apple has included an onboard "neural engine" for years in its chips for iPhones, iPads and Macs, Bloomberg reported Thursday that the company plans to "highlight the AI processing capabilities" of its chips, and "how they'll integrate with the next version of macOS."

Representatives for Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple's moves to emphasize the AI technologies in its chips is hardly a surprise. The tech industry has been realigning itself around an AI-related boom in investments, product sales and future technologies ever since startup OpenAI's ChatGPT launched in 2022. Back then, the company saw a massive wave of interest that led to more than 100 million people trying its app in two months, making it one of the world's most successful product launches. In response, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Amazon and many others have been adding AI functionality to their products and services at a rapid clip.

Not to be outdone, chip- and device-makers have been adding AI to their products too. Qualcomm, Intel and AMD are increasingly talking about how their chips can power AI tasks on smartphones, tablets, computers and servers. AI chip darling Nvidia, meanwhile, has pushed its efforts to power the computers behind many AI technologies even further. As a result, the tech industry has gone into overdrive marketing any way its computers or devices can be connected to AI.

Apple's renewed emphasis on AI won't just be limited to its chips. Apple is also reportedly planning a series of upgrades to its MacOS software for computers, and iOS and iPadOS software powering iPhones and iPads, during its Worldwide Developers Conference starting June 10. Though the company's been tight-lipped about its plans, rumors suggest the company will emphasize new AI features then as well.

As for Apple's M4 chips, Bloomberg's report suggests the company won't upgrade all its computers at once. Rather, the M4 rollout will happen over the coming year or so, after its expected start this fall.

