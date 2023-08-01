Anker Announces the M5C, a Simplified, More Affordable 3D Printer

Today AnkerMake -- Anker's 3D printing branch -- announced the M5C, the company's latest foray into 3D printing. Built on the back of the AnkerMake M5 and featuring a very similar aesthetic, the M5C is alleged to give the same performance as the M5 ($699), while saving you several hundred dollars ($399)

There are a few major changes to the M5C to help it hit that $399 price point. The company removed the AI camera altogether as well as the LED screen that was used to control the M5. Now, all of the controls can be found on the app, though the M5C does have a programmable one-click-button that you can assign various automated tasks, like pausing a print to allow for color change or performing the 49-point leveling process. This button can be programmed with several different tasks simultaneously -- whether you use a long press, short press or double tap for example -- so you can get most of the basic functions out of that one button.

It's not all just taking away to make the product cheaper though. The hot end has been replaced with an all-metal one, allowing you to print materials that require higher heat. The bed will also heat to 100 degrees Celsius, so printing ABS shouldn't be an issue either. The M5C also boasts the same 500mm/s top speed that the M5 is in theory capable of, though in our testing of the M5 that speed was not really possible. The new M5C also comes in one piece with no need to assemble it. This makes it easy to set up, but also creates a sturdier platform from which to print. This, coupled with AnkerMake's PowerBoost 2.0 technology, should help you achieve faster print speeds out of the box.

The AnkerMake M5C is available today, Aug. 1, 2023 at AnkerMake and Amazon for $399 for the 3D printer, or you can buy a bundle with filament included.