Amazon manager pleads guilty to stealing over $273K in merchandise

Angela Lang/CNET

A 27-year-old Amazon warehouse operations manager pleaded guilty to mail fraud on Friday after stealing over $273,000 worth of merchandise, the Department of Justice said in a release.

Between June 2020 and September 2021, Douglas Wright Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, allegedly stole computer parts, such as hard drives, processors and graphics processing units, and shipped them to his home, according to the DOJ. Wright said in court he sold the parts to a California computer wholesale company.

Mail fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Wright's sentencing date hasn't been set.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.