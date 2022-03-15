Amazon Has $200 Off the Latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Best Price We've Seen So Far

Apple

Named one of our favorite laptops you can buy right now, the latest edition of the MacBook Pro is an impressive and powerful machine. Unfortunately, the larger 16-inch model also comes with a hefty $2,500 price tag. Because Apple almost never offers discounts on its own products, deals on MacBooks are far and few between. But today appears to be an exception.

As of this morning, Amazon is offering $200 off both the 512GB and the 1TB edition of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, one of the first and best discounts we've seen on this 2021 model. There's no clear-cut expiration listed for this deal, but based on other Apple device sales, I wouldn't count on it being available for long. Act fast if you're hoping to grab one of these sleek laptops at a discount.

This latest edition of the MacBook Pro is Apple's most powerful laptop to date. Both the 512GB and 1TB model come equipped with 16GB of RAM, as well as Apple's advanced M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU for lightning fast performance. The stunning 16-inch screen is a vibrant liquid retina display, and boasts a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits. On a single charge, it has a battery life of up to 21 hours, so it's ready for those long days when you have serious work to get done. It also has an HDMI port and an SD card slot, both of which make a welcome return to the MacBook line. It's available in two colors, silver and space gray, though the 1TB model in space gray is the only configuration that isn't discounted at Amazon. However, this deal has been , which has that model discounted in case you had your heart set on that color variant.