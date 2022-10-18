Adobe AI Smarts Now Find People, Faces, Eyes for Faster Photo Editing

Adobe's Lightroom software now uses new AI technology to select objects, people, clothing and facial features in an attempt to make photo editing faster and more powerful.

The new technology is available in Lightroom, Lightroom Classic and the smartphone versions of the photo cataloging and editing software, the company said Tuesday at its Max conference. The new tools for selecting objects and people expand earlier AI tools that select subjects and skies.

The new technology shows how fast artificial intelligence technology is advancing to speed up tasks once completely out of reach of computers. AI, trained to spot patterns after examining huge amounts of real-world data, behaves much more like human brains, escaping the confines of rigidly programmed if-this-then-that instructions. AI is revolutionizing everything from detecting fraud to generating art.

Analyzing photos is one of the earliest successes of AI technology. Training data, carefully labeled to spotlight pupils, lips, eyebrows, hair, clothes or other features, can teach an AI model to isolate elements of a photo that you might want to brighten, whiten or otherwise spruce up.

The new Lightroom also includes other selection tricks. It can isolate specific individuals. With a scribbling gesture over a photo's subject, you can guide the AI to do a better job selecting tricky subjects. And an updated healing tool option automatically selects an element and replaces it with imagery from elsewhere in the scene.

Also at Max, the company's conference for creative professionals, Adobe announced related improvements to its venerable Photoshop image editing software: