9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Schools, Meta VR, Foldable Phones and More

All politics is local, as the old saying goes. The modern corollary could be that all local politics is national politics, given the power and reach of social media. That's part of our focus this week in our Citizen Now series: We're looking at what's happening close to home as school boards, teachers, parents and students grapple with hot-button issues.

It's unsettling for a lot of people. "What is frightening is that we're now seeing national-style politics in our largest and most trusted public institution, schools," Rebecca Jacobsen, a Michigan State professor of educational policy, told CNET's Maggie Reardon. After a contentious board of education meeting on books in schools earlier this year, described by CNET's Zachary McAuliffe, one student said of the aggressive behavior: "It was really eye-opening to see it in person."

Here's why you should be more aware of what's going on with your children's school boards.

