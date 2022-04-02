9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Mojo Lens, T-Mobile, NFT Stick Figures, More

In the new movie The Batman, the caped crusader has high-tech contact lenses embedded with computer circuitry. Easy enough for Hollywood to fake something like that. But it may not be as far-fetched as you think. A company called Mojo Vision is working on a prototype contact lens that's flexing some pretty impressive powers.
CNET's Scott Stein got to try out the Mojo Lens a few weeks back, and he reports on how far along it is toward practical reality. A hard lens, it has a monochrome green display that can show text, basic graphics and even some illustrations, and with its accelerometer, gyro and magnetometer, it can also now do eye tracking. The Mojo Lens isn't yet approved for everyday use, but it's surely a step closer to a sci-fi future.
That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
Mojo Vision Brings Its Eye-Tracking, Display-Enabled Contact Lenses One Step Closer to Reality
A lens-on-a-stick demo showed me how smart contacts from Mojo Vision could work. The next step is in-eye testing.
T-Mobile's New Un-Carrier Identity: Less F-Bombs, More 5G
Under CEO Mike Sievert, the company takes fewer potshots at competitors as it reconstructs its image.
Why People Have Spent $90M on NFT Stick Figures
Even for an NFT, "mfers" is an unlikely success story.
Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Tour Is a Cathartic Release for Fans
Throughout her stellar performance in San Francisco, the singer-songwriter encourages fans to let go and come together -- much needed reminders after two years of isolation.
Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad: Still Excellent, but Time for a Revision
Two years in, this expensive accessory makes the iPad feel like a laptop, but it's not without flaws.
What I Want to See in a New Roku Box
Commentary: Xbox Game Pass on a Roku? Yes, please.
Astronaut Helmets Straight out of Sci-Fi Could Decipher Our Brains in Microgravity
To settle Mars, we'll need to know how space transforms the human brain. A neuroscience startup is on it, beginning with the crew of the historic Axiom-1 mission.
Why Moon Knight Isn't a Mystical Batman Knockoff
Moon Knight makes his small-screen debut on Disney Plus, and the Batman comparisons heat up.
How to Slide Into Someone's DMs Without Being a Creep
On this edition of Love Syncs: DM slides don't have to be an unsettling move, if you do it right.