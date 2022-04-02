Amazon Union Wins in New York Election Will Smith Resigns Academy Membership Grammys 2022 April Fools' Day Jokes Skippy Recalls Peanut Butter 'Morbius' Review: Lacks Magic
9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Mojo Lens, T-Mobile, NFT Stick Figures, More

A high-tech contact lens that can now do eye tracking. An evolving identity for T-Mobile. Big spending on some really basic digital art. Those are just some of the topics we've been digging into.

Jon Skillings headshot
Jon Skillings

In the new movie The Batman, the caped crusader has high-tech contact lenses embedded with computer circuitry. Easy enough for Hollywood to fake something like that. But it may not be as far-fetched as you think. A company called Mojo Vision is working on a prototype contact lens that's flexing some pretty impressive powers.

CNET's Scott Stein got to try out the Mojo Lens a few weeks back, and he reports on how far along it is toward practical reality. A hard lens, it has a monochrome green display that can show text, basic graphics and even some illustrations, and with its accelerometer, gyro and magnetometer, it can also now do eye tracking. The Mojo Lens isn't yet approved for everyday use, but it's surely a step closer to a sci-fi future.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Mojo Vision Brings Its Eye-Tracking, Display-Enabled Contact Lenses One Step Closer to Reality

A lens-on-a-stick demo showed me how smart contacts from Mojo Vision could work. The next step is in-eye testing.

The Mojo Lens high-tech contact lens held up in front of a person's eye
Richard Peterson/CNET

T-Mobile's New Un-Carrier Identity: Less F-Bombs, More 5G

Under CEO Mike Sievert, the company takes fewer potshots at competitors as it reconstructs its image. 

Mike Sievert wearing a T-Mobile shirt that says "Are You With Us?"
T-Mobile

Why People Have Spent $90M on NFT Stick Figures

Even for an NFT, "mfers" is an unlikely success story.  

An NFT stick figure drawing
OpenSea

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Tour Is a Cathartic Release for Fans

Throughout her stellar performance in San Francisco, the singer-songwriter encourages fans to let go and come together -- much needed reminders after two years of isolation. 

Billie Eilish performs at Chase Center in San Francisco
Chase Center/Skyler Greene

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad: Still Excellent, but Time for a Revision  

Two years in, this expensive accessory makes the iPad feel like a laptop, but it's not without flaws. 

iPad Air 2022 with Apple's Magic Keyboard
Scott Stein/CNET

What I Want to See in a New Roku Box

Commentary: Xbox Game Pass on a Roku? Yes, please.   

Roku Ultra box and remote control
Sarah Tew/CNET

Astronaut Helmets Straight out of Sci-Fi Could Decipher Our Brains in Microgravity

To settle Mars, we'll need to know how space transforms the human brain. A neuroscience startup is on it, beginning with the crew of the historic Axiom-1 mission. 

Brain.space

Why Moon Knight Isn't a Mystical Batman Knockoff

Moon Knight makes his small-screen debut on Disney Plus, and the Batman comparisons heat up.   

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight on Disney Plus
Disney Plus

How to Slide Into Someone's DMs Without Being a Creep 

On this edition of Love Syncs: DM slides don't have to be an unsettling move, if you do it right.

Text message screenshot showing a bubble that says "Hey"
James Martin/CNET
