9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Mojo Lens, T-Mobile, NFT Stick Figures, More

In the new movie The Batman, the caped crusader has high-tech contact lenses embedded with computer circuitry. Easy enough for Hollywood to fake something like that. But it may not be as far-fetched as you think. A company called Mojo Vision is working on a prototype contact lens that's flexing some pretty impressive powers.

CNET's Scott Stein got to try out the Mojo Lens a few weeks back, and he reports on how far along it is toward practical reality. A hard lens, it has a monochrome green display that can show text, basic graphics and even some illustrations, and with its accelerometer, gyro and magnetometer, it can also now do eye tracking. The Mojo Lens isn't yet approved for everyday use, but it's surely a step closer to a sci-fi future.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

A lens-on-a-stick demo showed me how smart contacts from Mojo Vision could work. The next step is in-eye testing.

