70mai Dash Cam Omni Review: 360-Degree Secure Driving Experience

The $159 70mai Dash Cam Omni is an unusual entry in a crowded dash cam market filled with generic devices. The Omni has features that not only keep you and your car safe but actually add to your driving experience. Like any dash cam, the camera is the most important feature, but the Omni's motorized wide-angle camera immediately catches your attention as it captures a 360-degree view.

Despite having a rotating camera, the Omni's discreet size doesn't obstruct the windshield view. The build quality is robust, giving the impression of a durable, not shoddy and reliable device. The Omni features a minimalist design and a small display, including power and rocker buttons. Plus, there's an animated face on its screen that injects a touch of personality.

The Omni comes equipped with a range of advanced features. The advanced driver assistance system functions (called ADAS for short) including lane departure warnings and forward collision alerts, contribute to a safer driving experience. Should your car get hit, a collision detection system will automatically store the recording and rotate the camera in the direction of the impact. There's also a parking surveillance mode that detects people outside the car, providing added security when the vehicle is stationary.

The camera has built-in GPS, too, and uses its info to add overlays to live footage with real-time speed, driving direction, altitude, and other effects. Users can even share a one-minute-long video on social media platforms. The Omni can also record a time-lapse video. Users can toggle all of these features on or off at any time.

Effects Overlays 70mai

I positioned the camera along the tinted section at the top of my windshield, so it was inconspicuous from the outside. This positioning is strategic for park mode, leveraging the 340-degree swivel that enables a 360-degree capture radius, capable of tracking anyone approaching the car. Behind that tinted strip, the camera can follow any potential threat without them seeing it. The camera uses proximity motion detention to begin recording. Upon returning to the car, the camera verbally notifies you of any activity, prompting you to check the footage through the camera's mobile app.

While driving, the camera records with an animated face appearing on the 1.2-inch IPS LCD display. The camera supports voice commands as well. For instance, saying "take a selfie" prompts the lens to rotate from street view 180 degrees to the cabin, displaying a countdown before capturing a picture.

Animated facial expressions 70mai

Apart from taking selfies, you can use commands like "shoot left," and the camera will rotate in that direction. However, the choice of words seems a little dangerous, especially in situations like being pulled over. It feels awkward to say, "shoot left," as an officer approaches. Maybe with a firmware update, they can change it to "video left" or something like that.

The Omni supports other English-only voice commands, such as "vlog," "emergency video," "take a selfie" and "shoot left/right." All data is stored on the dash cam's internal eMMC 128GB storage, and you can access videos and photos through the 70mai app via the camera hotspot. Once the internal memory reaches capacity, the dash cam will automatically overwrite the oldest footage. You'll want to be sure to copy any footage to your mobile device as soon as possible if you want to retain it. Within the app, you can save it to your camera roll. You can pinch to zoom in when reviewing your mobile photo library.

A glowing ring around the camera's center indicates when it's listening. The camera can be configured to record audio, and the identical ring can signal various events, such as Urgent, Success, Loading, etc., by illuminating in distinct colors. The Omni will also recommend taking a break if you've been driving for an extended period.

70mai

Installation

Installing the 70mai Dash Cam Omni is a simple process. The included mount securely attaches to the windshield, and the adhesive ensures a firm hold. Moreover, the adjustable mount allows you to find the perfect angle for your shot once installed. The provided pry tool facilitates the hassle-free and tidy installation of wires, contributing to a neat and organized interior.

The dash cam can be powered in two ways. The first method involves using a USB-C-to-USB-A cable connected to the provided auxiliary power outlet adapter (aka the cigarette lighter outlet), supplying power to the camera when the car is running. The second option uses the $20, 70mai hardwire kit UP03 to connect to the car's fuse box or accessories aux. Opting for this power source enables users to activate Park mode, providing continuous 24-hour protection by keeping the camera powered at all times.

70mai

During the initial installation, the app guides you through the setup process, which I found pretty straightforward. I appreciate that the instructions are not only detailed but available in multiple languages. In contrast to a previous rear-view cam I purchased, which provided limited information and online resources, the Omni has proven to be a more informative and user-friendly option.

The dashcam seamlessly connects to the 70mai app, allowing easy access to recorded footage, live view and device settings. The Wi-Fi connectivity works reliably, and the user-friendly app interface enhances the overall experience. Firmware updates are also performed from the mobile app. You download the update and push it to the dashcam. The app is available for both iOS and Android.

iOS dusk dashcam shot along with GPS location. Joseph Kaminski

Performance

The dash cam records 1080p HDR video at 60 frames per second, resulting in clear footage in diverse lighting conditions. The 140-degree wide-angle lens provides an expansive field of view. Whether in daylight or at night, the camera consistently delivers high-quality recordings. The Wi-Fi hotspot generated by the camera gives it decent transfer speeds when copying from the Omni to your phone. The dash cam also has a 300-mAh battery, making sure it doesn't stop capturing during a power failure.

The 70mai Dash Cam Omni provides a reliable and cost-effective means to safeguard you and your car. For those residing in bustling cities or parking in less secure areas as I often do, this is an excellent method to protect your investment.