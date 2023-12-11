X
Affordable Stocking Stuffers: Gifts for Kids, Teens, Pets and More

Throw some extra joy into the gift-giving season with these fun, budget-friendly add-ons.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram
Aaron Pruner
$25 at Amazon
hydracy-water-bottle.png
Hydracy 32-ounce water bottle: $25
Save $5
$30 at Pair Eyewear
The Avengers Assemble Top Frame
Sponsored - The Avengers Assemble Top Frame
Customize eyeglasses with fun magnetic tops for kids and adults
$18 at Amazon
echo-pop
Amazon Echo Pop $18
$20 at Heatonist
hot-ones-hot-sauce-classic-duo-pack.png
Hot Ones Classic Duo Pack: $20
$25 at Amazon
selieve-kids-walkie-talkies.png
Kids walkie-talkies: $20
Save $15
$15 at Amazon
Taco vs Burrito card game
Taco vs Burrito card game: $15
Save $10
$3 at Amazon
Slinky
Slinky: $4
Save $1
$22 at Amazon
simple-modern-tumbler-straw.png
Simple Modern insulated tumbler with lid and straw: $22
$38 at Lululemon
lululemon everywhere bag in black
Lululemon Everywhere belt bag: $38
$30 at Best Buy
JBL Go Air earbuds
JBL Go Air true wireless earbuds: $22
Save $8
$5 at Chewy
Buddy Biscuits dog treats
Buddy Biscuits dog treats: $5
Save $3
$14 at Chewy
kong-dog-toy.png
Kong Classic dog toy: $14
Save $2
$25 at Chewy
cat-goody-box.png
Chewy GoodyBox for cats: $25
Save $12

Choosing the perfect stocking stuffer can add some unexpected trickiness to your holiday shopping. It's sometimes a lot easier to settle on the bigger-ticket items, but the little goodies are the icing on the proverbial cake. If you're sticking to a budget, finding the best trinket or doodad can get even more challenging. To lend a hand (foot?), we've compiled a list of the best cheap stocking stuffers, for all tastes and preferences. So, scroll on! (And if you find a few treats for yourself, consider that an added bonus.)

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Stocking stuffers for adults

hydracy-water-bottle.png
Hydracy/Amazon

Hydracy 32-ounce water bottle: $25

Save $5

You know what they say -- it's important to stay hydrated. Thanks to the time markers on the side, the Hydracy 32-ounce water bottle will keep you on track to drink enough water each day. It comes in a variety of colors, has a leakproof sleeve to keep messes to a minimum, and is suitable for the gym or the couch.

$25 at Amazon
The Avengers Assemble Top Frame
Pair Eyewear
Sponsored

The Avengers Assemble Top Frame

Customize eyeglasses with fun magnetic tops for kids and adults

Pair Eyewear offers prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses for women, men and children, all starting at just $60. They provide the unique ability to customize frames with magnetic tops, offering hundreds of options to switch up your style. They also feature limited-edition collections and collaborate with licensed partners, making them a perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who appreciates eyewear with flair. Check out "The Avengers Assemble" top frame from their Marvel collection. Get 20% off all Pair merchandise until December 3 with code HOLIDAY20.

$30 at Pair Eyewear
echo-pop
Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop $18

Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speaker has similar capabilities to the Echo Dot, but is much smaller -- meaning it's suitable for tighter spaces.  

$18 at Amazon
hot-ones-hot-sauce-classic-duo-pack.png
Heatonist

Hot Ones Classic Duo Pack: $20

For the hot sauce fan in your life, this Hot Ones Classic Duo Pack is the perfect addition to their pantry. Now, you can taste test these famous spicy goodies from the comfort of your own home.

$20 at Heatonist

Stocking stuffers for kids

selieve-kids-walkie-talkies.png
Amazon

Kids walkie-talkies: $20

Save $15

What kid doesn't love playing with a cool set of walkie-talkies? Whether playing in the yard, hiding in a cool fort in the bedroom or out on a camping trip, these walkie-talkies by Selieve Toys will bring fun to any event. Sure, they come with a 3-mile radius, but the real-time monitoring system adds piece of mind for any parent.

$25 at Amazon$40 at Walmart
Taco vs Burrito card game
Taco vs Burrito

Taco vs Burrito card game: $15

Save $10

This family-friendly, strategic card game is not only great for kids but it was actually designed by one. It's suitable for two to four players and can be picked up in a few minutes. 

$15 at Amazon
Slinky
Hasbro

Slinky: $4

Save $1

The classic Slinky has been an ideal stocking stuffer for decades and it offers hours of fun for under $3. Watch your kids stretch and wiggle it or enjoy toppling it down the stairs. 

$3 at Amazon

Stocking stuffers for teens and tweens

simple-modern-tumbler-straw.png
Simple Modern/Amazon

Simple Modern insulated tumbler with lid and straw: $22

Whether it's soda, juice, cold brew or water, the teen in your life will absolutely love filling this Simple Modern insulated tumbler for their on-the-go lifestyle. Its sleek, leak-proof, stainless steel design partners well with a variety of colors. Basically, this is a cool cup to own.

$22 at Amazon
lululemon everywhere bag in black
Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere belt bag: $38

Instead of stuffing daily essentials into tight pockets, the Lululemon Everywhere belt bag will help any teen lighten their load and still have access to whatever necessities their hearts desire. It's comfortable to wear and has a 1-liter capacity, so there's enough space for a wallet, keys, phone, sunglasses and more.

$38 at Lululemon
JBL Go Air earbuds
JBL

JBL Go Air true wireless earbuds: $22

Save $8

Battery Life Rated up to 5 hoursNoise Canceling NoMultipoint NoHeadphone Type Wireless earbudsWater-Resistant Yes (IP44 -- splash-proof)

You don't have to spend top dollar on AirPods to get true wireless earbuds. These JBL buds are super affordable and offer Bluetooth 5.0, built-in mics for calls and 20 hours of battery life.

$30 at Best Buy$30 at Target$25 at Amazon

Stocking stuffers for pets

Buddy Biscuits dog treats
Buddy Biscuits

Buddy Biscuits dog treats: $5

Save $3

Treat your furry friend to some peanut butter-flavored snacks this holiday season. These crunchy bites aren't super bad for your dog either with just four ingredients and no added sugar, salt, artificial flavors or additives.

$5 at Chewy
kong-dog-toy.png
Chewy

Kong Classic dog toy: $14

Save $2

The Kong dog toy is a tried and true classic. It's a durable, small and engaging dog toy that'll keep your pup busy. Hide a treat inside to add a rewarding element to playtime or simply let your dog chill and chew to their heart's content.

$14 at Chewy
cat-goody-box.png
Chewy

Chewy GoodyBox for cats: $25

Save $12

This all-in-one goody box includes 16 items for your kitty: two treats, a sample of kitten food and 13 toys, including a teaser and a track toy.

$25 at Chewy

