Affordable Stocking Stuffers: Gifts for Kids, Teens, Pets and More
Throw some extra joy into the gift-giving season with these fun, budget-friendly add-ons.
Choosing the perfect stocking stuffer can add some unexpected trickiness to your holiday shopping. It's sometimes a lot easier to settle on the bigger-ticket items, but the little goodies are the icing on the proverbial cake. If you're sticking to a budget, finding the best trinket or doodad can get even more challenging. To lend a hand (foot?), we've compiled a list of the best cheap stocking stuffers, for all tastes and preferences. So, scroll on! (And if you find a few treats for yourself, consider that an added bonus.)
Stocking stuffers for adults
You know what they say -- it's important to stay hydrated. Thanks to the time markers on the side, the Hydracy 32-ounce water bottle will keep you on track to drink enough water each day. It comes in a variety of colors, has a leakproof sleeve to keep messes to a minimum, and is suitable for the gym or the couch.
Pair Eyewear offers prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses for women, men and children, all starting at just $60. They provide the unique ability to customize frames with magnetic tops, offering hundreds of options to switch up your style. They also feature limited-edition collections and collaborate with licensed partners, making them a perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who appreciates eyewear with flair. Check out "The Avengers Assemble" top frame from their Marvel collection. Get 20% off all Pair merchandise until December 3 with code HOLIDAY20.
Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speaker has similar capabilities to the Echo Dot, but is much smaller -- meaning it's suitable for tighter spaces.
For the hot sauce fan in your life, this Hot Ones Classic Duo Pack is the perfect addition to their pantry. Now, you can taste test these famous spicy goodies from the comfort of your own home.
- Apple AirTag: $27
- Hershel RFID card case wallet $13 (save $12)
- CeraVe AM facial moisturizing lotion: $15 (save $5)
- Goodful travel mug: $13
- MyQ Smart Garage Control: $23 (save $7)
- ColorCoral cleaning gel dust cleaner: $7 (save $5)
- GE Cync outdoor smart plug: $30 (save $10)
- Universal car headrest hooks (4-pack): $6 (save $1)
- Heeta hair shampoo brush: $8 (save $3)
- UpNature Calm essential oil roll on blend: $10 (Save $3)
- Renpho smart jump rope: $20 (save $10)
Stocking stuffers for kids
What kid doesn't love playing with a cool set of walkie-talkies? Whether playing in the yard, hiding in a cool fort in the bedroom or out on a camping trip, these walkie-talkies by Selieve Toys will bring fun to any event. Sure, they come with a 3-mile radius, but the real-time monitoring system adds piece of mind for any parent.
This family-friendly, strategic card game is not only great for kids but it was actually designed by one. It's suitable for two to four players and can be picked up in a few minutes.
The classic Slinky has been an ideal stocking stuffer for decades and it offers hours of fun for under $3. Watch your kids stretch and wiggle it or enjoy toppling it down the stairs.
- Fingerlings interactive baby monkeys: $15
- Yeti Rambler Jr. 12-ounce kids bottle: $25 (save $5)
- Fashionable Angels ridiculously cute stickers: $5 (save $4)
- Nerf Weather Blitz foam football: $15
- TeeTurtle plushie: $10 (save $5)
- National Geographic rocks & fossils kit: $25
- Rubik's Cube: $9 (save $1)
- Mudpuppy New York mini puzzle: $5
- The First Years Stack N Count cups: $7
- Carson BugView quick-release bug magnifier tool: $12
- Pokemon TCG: 3 booster packs and 1 random foil card: $13
Stocking stuffers for teens and tweens
Whether it's soda, juice, cold brew or water, the teen in your life will absolutely love filling this Simple Modern insulated tumbler for their on-the-go lifestyle. Its sleek, leak-proof, stainless steel design partners well with a variety of colors. Basically, this is a cool cup to own.
Instead of stuffing daily essentials into tight pockets, the Lululemon Everywhere belt bag will help any teen lighten their load and still have access to whatever necessities their hearts desire. It's comfortable to wear and has a 1-liter capacity, so there's enough space for a wallet, keys, phone, sunglasses and more.
You don't have to spend top dollar on AirPods to get true wireless earbuds. These JBL buds are super affordable and offer Bluetooth 5.0, built-in mics for calls and 20 hours of battery life.
- R-Fun AirPods case cover with keychain: $5
- Anker wireless charger stand: $16 (save $4)
- Logitech high-performance gaming mouse: $40 (save $40)
- Pillow slippers: $20
- BedShelfie wooded bedside shelf: $47
- Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets: $10 (save $4)
- Starbucks $10 gift cards (4-pack): $40
- My Cinema Lightbox: $20 (save $2)
- Anker Soundcore Mini Bluetooth speaker: $25
Stocking stuffers for pets
Treat your furry friend to some peanut butter-flavored snacks this holiday season. These crunchy bites aren't super bad for your dog either with just four ingredients and no added sugar, salt, artificial flavors or additives.
The Kong dog toy is a tried and true classic. It's a durable, small and engaging dog toy that'll keep your pup busy. Hide a treat inside to add a rewarding element to playtime or simply let your dog chill and chew to their heart's content.
This all-in-one goody box includes 16 items for your kitty: two treats, a sample of kitten food and 13 toys, including a teaser and a track toy.
- Chuckit! indoor dog toy: $7 (save $2) (or three for the price of two)
- Pet Zone Play-n-Squeak Mousehunter cat toy: $8 (save $1)
- AmazinglyCat flopping fish interactive cat toy: $28
- Original Snuggle Puppy heartbeat stuffed toy for dogs: $40
- ARCA pet first aid kit: $20 (save $2)
- Malier 6-pack cat Christmas toys: $12 (save $3)
- Custom dog bandana: $7 (save $7)
- Hunger For Words talking pet doorbell for dogs: $7 (save $3)
- Pawscout pet tag: $17 (save $3)
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers