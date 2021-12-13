Biden order will streamline government services like passports, taxes and health care

White House

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday to improve people's experience when seeking federal government services. It's designed to reduce the "tangled web of government websites, offices and phone numbers" when trying to access information or services from the government, the White House said.

The executive order designates 35 "high-impact service providers" like the Social Security Administration, and the Departments of Health, Veterans Affairs, State, Homeland Security, Education, Housing and Transportation. These agencies have been directed to improve their performance for services they offer.

Important cross-government agency services like retirement, applying for small business loans and having a baby will also be streamlined under the executive order, the White House said.

"Whether searching for vaccine safety information, claiming retirement benefits, receiving health insurance, passing through a security checkpoint or checking the status of a farm loan application, Americans expect government services to be responsive to their needs," the White House said in a statement. "The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring an effective, equitable and accountable government that meets the needs of its people."

Improvements will include things like: