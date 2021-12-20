Best Buy's new 'Last-Minute Savings Event' has deals you can pick up in-store or curbside

With Christmas being less than a week away at this point your shipping options have become pretty slim. Whether you just realized that you forgot to buy for someone on your list or you just enjoy the rush of last-minute shopping, this new sale at Best Buy has you covered. The big-box retailer has been running a number of promotions this month to help you score last-minute deals, and odds are this is the last one before time runs out on being able to grab gifts.

From headphones to air fryers, small beverage coolers to smart home accessories, this sale at Best Buy has something for everyone. It's worth noting that not all items will be available in all locations, so you'll want to check local inventory on the pages for the products of interest to see if you can select for in-store or curbside pickup. Some of the discounts here are the same ones we've been seeing since early in November and others are recent price drops just for this.

David Carnoy/CNET With the arrival of Beats new Fit Pro earbuds, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, which list for $150, or only $50 less than the new $200 Beats Fit Pro. I predicted we might see their price dip to $100 and sure enough, that's what their price is now (and a new low). The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips. Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

If you're looking to take your health a bit more seriously in 2022 or know someone else who may be doing that, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great companion to keep them on track. It has health monitoring, sleep tracking and recently added EKG functionality. Grab one now.

If you don't already have an air fryer, Black Friday is a great time to pick one up. This Chefman 8-quart air fryer has a large capacity, multiple cooking presets and more. It's easy to clean and cooks great food, so what are you waiting for?

Some of our other favorites from this last-minute sales event include: