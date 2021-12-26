James Webb Space Telescope launches US airlines delay, cancel flights as omicron spikes Tesla holiday light show Nintendo Switch OLED restock tracker PS5 restock tracker
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best after-Christmas sales from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Didn't get that must-have item on your wishlist this year? Find it and a lot of other great deals available now.

Did you get everything you wanted on your list? If Santa didn't deliver every wish this year, it's time to treat yourself and take advantage of closeout prices on everything still on your wishlist. Christmas may have ended, but the holidays aren't over, and neither are the savings. As many people begin to make returns and exchanges, retailers are closing out the year and offering fantastic after-Christmas and year-end savings events.

We've highlighted some of our favorite deals below across various retailers. You'll find great deals in home, tech, TVs, apparel, fitness and more below so that you can get all the things you want to bring with you into 2022. 

Best tech deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $200

Save $80

Named one of our top pairs of this year, the Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds are offer almost unrivaled noise cancellation, especially at this more affordable price point. They even offer a "Quiet" and an "Aware" mode in case you actually want to hear your surroundings better. On a single charge, they boast up to 6 hours of continuous listening, and up to 18 hours total when you account for the charging case. While these 'buds offer crystal clear hi-fi sound, they are also a bit bulky, prioritizing quality over versatility.

$200 at Best Buy

SanDisk 2TB portable SSD: $200

Save $260
SanDisk

This solid state drive features password protection and a carabiner loop to ensure security of your information and your device during transport. It also features up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. It is also durable, handling up to  2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. 

$200 at Amazon

Facebook Portal: $79

Save $100
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Stay connected with this 10-inch smart display that features a 13-megapixel camera and built-in microphone for making videocalls with up to 50 people through Facebook Messenger, Zoom or WhatsApp. It also doubles as a digital photo frame when not in use. 

$79 at Amazon

More tech deals:

Best deals for the home

Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd gen) + Smart Bulb: $25

Save $45
Walmart

This smart clock features a 4-inch color display that showcases time, weather and family photos. It also can connect to a speaker group and play media across multiple rooms, including music, audiobooks and podcasts.

$25 at Walmart

Hoover Smartwash pet carpet cleaner: $138

Save $161
Hoover

This carpet cleaner is designed to be easier to use than other models, with programming automatically mixes and dispenses carpet cleaning solution. The machine cleans when you push forward and dries when you pull back. It also features a removable handle with separate spray solution tank to spot treat set in pet stains. The nozzle is also removable to make cleaning the brushes easy.

$138 at Walmart

Gravity weighted blankets

20% off sitewide
Gravity

From white noise machines to sleep masks to pharmaceuticals, there are lots of sleep aids out there to help you try and get a good night's rest. However, if you've tried these to no avail and are looking for an alternative solution, a weighted blanket my be exactly what you need. Named on of our top weighted blankets of this year, Gravity makes a wide array of blankets, from full size comforters to smaller throws. And through Dec. 31, you can get them all for 20% off.

See at Gravity

More savings for the home:

Best TV deals

Samsung Class QN84A Neo 75-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $2,650

Save $150 and get $500 gift card
Samsung

Featuring a 4K anti-glare screen, this TV provides a high-contrast picture with motion enhancements and a handful of picture modes for optimal viewing including: standard, natural, movie, dynamic and filmmaker mode.

$2,650 at Best Buy

Best Fitness Deals

ProForm Carbon HIIT H7 Elliptical: $1,000

Save $1,000
ProForm

This elliptical machine features 24 resistance levels, a 7-inch touchscreen, two hand-grip sensors that monitor heart rate, a built-in fan with two speed settings, built-in dual speakers and more. It also comes with a 30-day iFIT membership with access to a library of interactive, on-demand video workouts led by trainers.

$1,000 at Best Buy

Hyper Bicycles E-Ride 26-inch cruiser bike with electric pedal assist: $398

Save $250
Hyper Bicycles

This e-bike comes with an integrated flush-mount 36V battery. It charges in 4 hours and will run for about 20 miles. It features 6 different speeds, including pedal assist to help with steep inclines as well as an integrated LED display that tracks your battery power and speed as you commute or ride for leisure.

$398 at Walmart

More fitness deals:

Best Apparel Deals

Guess holographic hooded puffer jacket: $100

Save $150
Guess

This versatile jacket has a glossy finish and comes with two zipper hand pockets and a detachable hood. It is medium-weight, offering nice protection from the cold and elements.

$100 at Macy's

Read more: