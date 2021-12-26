Best after-Christmas sales from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Did you get everything you wanted on your list? If Santa didn't deliver every wish this year, it's time to treat yourself and take advantage of closeout prices on everything still on your wishlist. Christmas may have ended, but the holidays aren't over, and neither are the savings. As many people begin to make returns and exchanges, retailers are closing out the year and offering fantastic after-Christmas and year-end savings events.

We've highlighted some of our favorite deals below across various retailers. You'll find great deals in home, tech, TVs, apparel, fitness and more below so that you can get all the things you want to bring with you into 2022.

Best tech deals

Named one of our top pairs of this year, the Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds are offer almost unrivaled noise cancellation, especially at this more affordable price point. They even offer a "Quiet" and an "Aware" mode in case you actually want to hear your surroundings better. On a single charge, they boast up to 6 hours of continuous listening, and up to 18 hours total when you account for the charging case. While these 'buds offer crystal clear hi-fi sound, they are also a bit bulky, prioritizing quality over versatility.

SanDisk This solid state drive features password protection and a carabiner loop to ensure security of your information and your device during transport. It also features up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. It is also durable, handling up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Stay connected with this 10-inch smart display that features a 13-megapixel camera and built-in microphone for making videocalls with up to 50 people through Facebook Messenger, Zoom or WhatsApp. It also doubles as a digital photo frame when not in use.

More tech deals:

Best deals for the home

Walmart This smart clock features a 4-inch color display that showcases time, weather and family photos. It also can connect to a speaker group and play media across multiple rooms, including music, audiobooks and podcasts.

Hoover This carpet cleaner is designed to be easier to use than other models, with programming automatically mixes and dispenses carpet cleaning solution. The machine cleans when you push forward and dries when you pull back. It also features a removable handle with separate spray solution tank to spot treat set in pet stains. The nozzle is also removable to make cleaning the brushes easy.

Gravity From white noise machines to sleep masks to pharmaceuticals, there are lots of sleep aids out there to help you try and get a good night's rest. However, if you've tried these to no avail and are looking for an alternative solution, a weighted blanket my be exactly what you need. Named on of our top weighted blankets of this year, Gravity makes a wide array of blankets, from full size comforters to smaller throws. And through Dec. 31, you can get them all for 20% off.

More savings for the home:

Best TV deals

Samsung Featuring a 4K anti-glare screen, this TV provides a high-contrast picture with motion enhancements and a handful of picture modes for optimal viewing including: standard, natural, movie, dynamic and filmmaker mode.

Best Fitness Deals

ProForm This elliptical machine features 24 resistance levels, a 7-inch touchscreen, two hand-grip sensors that monitor heart rate, a built-in fan with two speed settings, built-in dual speakers and more. It also comes with a 30-day iFIT membership with access to a library of interactive, on-demand video workouts led by trainers.

Hyper Bicycles This e-bike comes with an integrated flush-mount 36V battery. It charges in 4 hours and will run for about 20 miles. It features 6 different speeds, including pedal assist to help with steep inclines as well as an integrated LED display that tracks your battery power and speed as you commute or ride for leisure.

More fitness deals:

Best Apparel Deals

Guess This versatile jacket has a glossy finish and comes with two zipper hand pockets and a detachable hood. It is medium-weight, offering nice protection from the cold and elements.

