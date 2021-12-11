Amazon warehouse hit by tornado, 2 confirmed dead, report says

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

At least two people were reportedly confirmed dead at an Amazon warehouse near St. Louis, after a hit from a tornado Friday night caused part of the building to collapse.

Three people were rescued from the building, with one being sent to the hospital, The New York Times reported Saturday, citing the fire department in Edwardsville, Illinois. Police there said 30 workers safely made it out of the building on their own and that about 50 people had been in the structure, the Times reported.

The 2-year-old concrete and steel building is in a distribution hub on the west side of Edwardsville with about 20 warehouses, the Times said. It suffered a direct hit from the tornado, the paper said, with the Associated Press reporting that a wall the size of a football field collapsed along with the roof above it.

Rescue teams were working Saturday morning to clear rubble and find anyone unaccounted for, the Times said.

"We're deeply saddened by the news that members of our Amazon family passed away as a result of the storm in Edwardsville, IL," Amazon said in a statement Saturday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by the storm. We also want to thank all the first responders for their ongoing efforts on scene. We're continuing to provide support to our employees and partners in the area."