iPhone 14 Deals Apple Watch 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro's Cameras Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? Tweak W-4 for Bigger Refund Best Laptops Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech

Amazon to Unveil New Devices, Services at Event on Sept. 28

The online retail giant teases news about it latest devices and services, but also could have surprises in store.

Carrie Mihalcik headshot
Carrie Mihalcik
Amazon Prime logo on a phone screen
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon is hosting an event next week to share news about its latest devices and services, potentially including additions to its Ring, Fire TV and Echo lines. The invite-only virtual event will take place on Sept. 28. 

Amazon's invite on Tuesday didn't include many details, saying simply the company will share "news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services," at the event. 

The online retail giant held an event on the same day last year, where it unveiled the Echo Show 15, the Amazon Glow for kids and the Halo View fitness tracker. The company also showed off the Ring Alarm Pro home security system and a flying Always Home Cam drone to watch your home when you're away. 

At the event last year, we also got a look at at Astro, the company's ambitious robot assistant

More to come. 