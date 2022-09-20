Amazon to Unveil New Devices, Services at Event on Sept. 28

Amazon is hosting an event next week to share news about its latest devices and services, potentially including additions to its Ring, Fire TV and Echo lines. The invite-only virtual event will take place on Sept. 28.

Amazon's invite on Tuesday didn't include many details, saying simply the company will share "news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services," at the event.

The online retail giant held an event on the same day last year, where it unveiled the Echo Show 15, the Amazon Glow for kids and the Halo View fitness tracker. The company also showed off the Ring Alarm Pro home security system and a flying Always Home Cam drone to watch your home when you're away.

At the event last year, we also got a look at at Astro, the company's ambitious robot assistant.

More to come.