Amazon teams up with Affirm to offer flexible payment option

James Martin/CNET

Amazon has joined forces with Affirm to offer a flexible payment option at checkout, the companies said Friday. The new feature is currently in testing, and Amazon says it "plans to make Affirm more broadly available to its customers."

The partnership now allows some Amazon customers to split the cost of purchases $50 or more into monthly payments with Affirm, which lets buyers purchase items now and pay later. They'll see the full cost up front and "will never pay more than what they agree to at checkout," according to a statement. There won't be any late or hidden fees for customers.

"By partnering with Amazon we're bringing the transparency, predictability and affordability that Affirm provides today to the millions of people who shop on Amazon.com in the US," Eric Morse, Affirm's senior vice president of sales, said in the statement. "Offering Affirm's alternative to credit cards also delivers more of the payment choice and flexibility consumers on Amazon want."