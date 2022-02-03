Amazon Prime's annual fee is getting a price hike to $139

Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images

Amazon had good news for investors today with better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, but bad news for subscribers of its Amazon Prime service: the annual membership cost in the US has been increased from $119 to $139, while the monthly rate has been bumped up from $12.99 to $14.99.

Amazon gave several reasons for the price hike in its earnings press release, including more big-budget shows on Prime Video like The Wheel of Time and the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as well as its decade-long exclusive license to NFL's Thursday Night Football. The company also touted expanded availability for same-day delivery, free shipping, and more deals on products.

Pricier Amazon Prime subscriptions could make competing services more attractive, like Walmart Plus, which currently costs $98 per year. While the superstore chain's service doesn't have the extensive list of TV shows, movies, music, and games included with Prime, Walmart Plus could appeal even more to budget-conscious consumers looking to save on shipping costs for goods.

This is the first Amazon Prime price hike since 2018, when Amazon increased its annual rate from $99 to $119 and monthly rate from $10.99 to $12.99.