Amazon is Seeking Unionization Revote, Report Says

Amazon has reportedly alleged voter suppression, bribes and threats were used to gain the vote.

Corinne Reichert
Amazon has asked the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a revote on its employees' decision to unionize at its Staten Island warehouse in New York, Forbes reported late Friday.

Amazon has alleged the NLRB used tactics like voter suppression -- including only have three voting booths for thousands of employees -- bribes and threats to get employees to vote to unionize, according to Forbes citing objections filed by Amazon Friday.

Amazon and the NLRB didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Warehouse workers in Staten Island voted last week to join the new Amazon Labor Union in a US first, with the vote coming down to 2,654 to 2,131.

