Amazon is opening its first brick and mortar clothing store

The online shopping giant is taking another step into in-person retail, CNBC reports.

amazon-logo-seattle
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon's first stab at apparel shopping is coming to Glendale, California, in the form of a physical clothing store, CNBC reported Thursday. It'll seemingly bring a flavor of online shopping to the in-person experience.

On the store floor, shoppers will select clothes they'd like to try in the Amazon app. The clothes will then be delivered to a changing room by a store employee. Shoppers will be able to receive personalized recommendations as well, other outlets are reporting.

Amazon did not immediately respond to request for comment.

More to come.