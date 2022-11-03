Election Day Ahead Mortgage Rates Move Up What's Next for Inflation Holiday Coffee Cups RSV Explained National Sandwich Day Sleep Tips Blood Pressure Pills Recalled
Amazon Freezes Hiring Due to 'Uncertain' Economy

The company plans for the freeze to last a few months.

Amazon is another company feeling the pressure from inflation.

The online retail giant says it will not hire new employees for its corporate workforce. The company plans to keep this pause in place for the new few months.

"We're facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy," said Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon, in a message sent to employees on Wednesday. 

While Amazon is holding off hiring new employees, other tech giants are in the process of laying off staff during this economic slowdown. Meta, Google, Lyft, Microsoft and Intel are some of the other companies that announced layoffs in recent months. 