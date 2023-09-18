Amazon Confirms Dates for Second Prime Day Sale in October

Prepare your wallets: Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year kicks off on Oct. 10. The shopping bonanza, dubbed "Prime Big Deal Days," will run for 48 hours and offer exclusive savings for Amazon Prime subscribers.

It's set up like Prime Day in all but name, with limited-time deals. Just like last year's Prime Early Access Sale, it's Amazon's attempt to get out ahead of other retailers and kick off the holiday shopping season a month earlier than the usual Black Friday promotions. The event will also include off-site Buy with Prime deals as well as a selection of invite-only deals, as was this case during this summer's Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime 30-day free trial Like Prime Day, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale requires an Amazon Prime membership, though you don't have to be a paying member to get in on the savings. Start your 30-day Prime free trial now and you'll be able to shop the best deals without paying for a subscription -- just remember to cancel before it renews. See at Amazon

Amazon has confirmed some of the brands set to be featuring in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, including Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, Jabra, and Betty Buzz by Blake Lively. You can, of course, expect a slew of deals on first-party Amazon brands like its Echo smart speakers, Kindle tablets, Fire TV devices and Ring security products. In fact, Amazon has announced that deals on some of its own products will start as soon as today:

"We're giving our Prime members yet another way to save, with deals on some of the most wanted gifts of the season," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "Members can shop deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys that include some of our most popular items during Prime Big Deal Days. They can also take advantage of other exciting Prime member benefits, like shopping favorite brands beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime and accessing doorbuster deals with Invite-only deals."

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale will be running in 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US and the UK.