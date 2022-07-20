Alaska Airlines Will Use Electronic Bag Tags to Speed Up Check-In

Alaska Airlines is trying to make the process of checking a bag a bit easier by launching reusable, electronic bag tags, the airline said Tuesday. Instead of printing and attaching the ubiquitous paper tags to their checked bags at the airport, Alaska customers will be able to use the Alaska Airlines mobile app to load and display their destination on the electronic tag with a simple tap of their phone.

"This technology allows our guests to tag their own bags in just seconds and makes the entire check-in process almost all off-airport," Charu Jain, Alaska Airlines' senior vice-president of merchandising and innovation, said in a press release about the tags.

The press release doesn't say how much the tag will cost, and Alaska didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

More to come.