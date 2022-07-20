MacBook Pro M2 vs. Air M2 Mi Band 7 Lenovo Smart Clock Sale Kohl's Back-To-School Sale Air Fryer Deals Tech for $50 or Less Nura Next-Gen Earbuds Nothing Phone 1 Review
Alaska Airlines Will Use Electronic Bag Tags to Speed Up Check-In

The tags will work with smartphones to save you from printing a tag at the airport.

Andrew Blok headshot
Andrew Blok
The front and back of a small electronic device displaying destination information and a barcode.
Alaska's new electronic bag tag could speed up check in at the airport.
Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines is trying to make the process of checking a bag a bit easier by launching reusable, electronic bag tags, the airline said Tuesday. Instead of printing and attaching the ubiquitous paper tags to their checked bags at the airport, Alaska customers will be able to use the Alaska Airlines mobile app to load and display their destination on the electronic tag with a simple tap of their phone.

"This technology allows our guests to tag their own bags in just seconds and makes the entire check-in process almost all off-airport," Charu Jain, Alaska Airlines' senior vice-president of merchandising and innovation, said in a press release about the tags.

The press release doesn't say how much the tag will cost, and Alaska didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

More to come.