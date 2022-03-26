9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Metaverse, Brain Injuries, Daylight Saving Time and More

Here's a simple definition of the metaverse: It's an immersive online space, probably 3D, where you'll socialize, shop and play games. But things are never really quite that simple, right? Because though we say the metaverse, it could be there'll be many metaverses, and maybe they'll sync up or maybe they won't. Maybe you'll need VR goggles, maybe you won't.

To help you sort through how all this is taking shape, we've launched a series of stories called Making the Metaverse. The first one, from Scott Stein, digs into the definition and the deeper meaning of this new digital thing. In subsequent stories, Ian Sherr looks at how games are a gateway, Queenie Wong goes shopping a la metaverse, Dan Van Boom writes about the new digital land grab, and Stephen Shankland considers the messiness of it all.

Those stories are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Is this the hype peak of the metaverse? Or are we seeing something emerge that's been evolving for a long time?

