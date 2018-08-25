2019 Toyota Tundra: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Toyota Tundra has been on sale in the U.S. for nearly two decades, but the full-size pickup truck is only in its second generation. The current-generation Tundra has been around since 2007, though it received a major refresh in 2014.

Although long in the tooth compared with much fresher market leaders like the Ford F-150, ChevroletSilverado, Ram 1500 and Nissan Titan, the Tundra offers plenty of capability and comfort compared with its American-nameplated competitors.

Powertrain and specs

The top four of the Tundra's six trims come equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 engine producing 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. That's the most powerful engine you can get in a Tundra, but those output figures sit on the low end of the competitive set. The all-new Chevy Silverado's 6.2-liter V8 makes 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, and Ford F-150's V8 makes 395 horsepower and 400 pound-feet.

The Tundra's bottom-two trims can be fitted with a 4.6-liter V8 producing 310 horsepower and 327 pound-feet of torque. Regardless of which V8 you get, Toyota pairs it with a six-speed automatic transmission. Other competitors offer V6 and diesel options, but the Tundra exclusively uses V8 power

Tundras with the smaller engine and rear-wheel drive achieve an EPA-estimated 15 miles per gallon in the city an 19 mpg highway, whereas the larger 5.7-liter engine with rear-wheel drive returns 13 mpg city and 18 mpg highway. Four-wheel drive reduces highway fuel economy by 1 mpg with either engine. Similar V8-powered trucks from Ram and Nissan return better fuel economy.

You can tow up to 10,200 pounds with the Tundra, but the competition can do better here, too. F-150 can tow up to 11,600 pounds and Ram 1500 can pull up to 12,750 pounds.

2019 Toyota TundraEnlarge Image

The Toyota Tundra's cabin is plenty spacious and can seat either five or six people.

 Toyota

Interior

Both extended-cab and crew-cab Tundras can seat either five or six passengers, with plenty of space and comfort. Being a pickup truck, the Tundra offers an abundance of latitude with regard to whether you want a spartan or luxurious interior. Lower-trim Tundras offer either a vinyl or cloth 40/20/40 split-folding front bench seat, while higher trim lines are fitted with a pair of leather bucket seats up front. Regardless of cab configuration, all Tundras come with 60/40 split rear seats that can fold up for added cargo space.

Technology

With the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Tundra's in-vehicle tech lags behind the newer full-size truck competition. Most Tundras come with a seven-inch touchscreen armed with a CD player, HD radio, USB and auxiliary ports, voice recognition, Bluetooth streaming, Siri Eyes Free and satellite radio. Higher trims offer embedded navigation with traffic and weather updates as well as a 12-speaker JBL audio system.

The Tundra is much more class-competitive when it comes to safety. Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) is standard across the board and packages pedestrian detection and collision prevention along with lane-departure warning, radar cruise control and automatic high-beam headlights. Ford, Chevy and Ram charge extra for these features.

2019 Toyota TundraEnlarge Image

The off-road-oriented TRD Pro trim comes with LED daytime running lights and 18-inch forged BBS wheels.

 Toyota

Options and pricing

The 2019 Toyota Tundra is offered in six trims, from the bare-bones $31,420 SR model all the way up to the plush but off-road-ready TRD Pro at $49,645, not including $1,395 for destination. Ford, Chevy, Ram and Nissan's Titan charge more for their similarly equipped trucks.

The $31,420 Tundra SR features power windows and door locks, 6.1-inch touchscreen audio with Bluetooth streaming, TSS-P and 18-inch painted-steel wheels.

The $33,220 SR5 adds fog lights, a seven-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio and the availability of 18-inch alloy wheels. Moving up to the $42,550 Limited trim adds dual-zone climate control, 20-inch five-spoke wheels, heated power front bucket seats trimmed in leather, LED headlights and fog lights and a 38-gallon fuel tank.

2019 Toyota TundraEnlarge Image

The Toyota Tundra received its most recent refresh in 2014.

 Toyota

The Tundra Platinum starts at $47,380 and includes 20-inch, 6-spoke wheels, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, perforated black-leather seats with heating and ventilation for the front row, 12-speaker JBL audio, embedded navigation and an optional sunroof. The 1794 Edition is identically priced to the Platinum, but features a Western-inspired interior with perforated brown leather seats and is available with 20-inch chrome-finished alloys.

Finally, the TRD Pro begins at $49,645 and comes with 18-inch forged-aluminum BBS wheels, LED daytime running lights to complement the LED headlights and fog lights, a standard sunroof and a trailer brake controller.

Availability

The 2019 Toyota Tundra is available nationwide now.

