2019 Toyota Tundra: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Toyota Tundra has been on sale in the U.S. for nearly two decades, but the full-size pickup truck is only in its second generation. The current-generation Tundra has been around since 2007, though it received a major refresh in 2014.

Although long in the tooth compared with much fresher market leaders like the Ford F-150, ChevroletSilverado, Ram 1500 and Nissan Titan, the Tundra offers plenty of capability and comfort compared with its American-nameplated competitors.

Powertrain and specs

The top four of the Tundra's six trims come equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 engine producing 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. That's the most powerful engine you can get in a Tundra, but those output figures sit on the low end of the competitive set. The all-new Chevy Silverado's 6.2-liter V8 makes 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, and Ford F-150's V8 makes 395 horsepower and 400 pound-feet.

The Tundra's bottom-two trims can be fitted with a 4.6-liter V8 producing 310 horsepower and 327 pound-feet of torque. Regardless of which V8 you get, Toyota pairs it with a six-speed automatic transmission. Other competitors offer V6 and diesel options, but the Tundra exclusively uses V8 power

Tundras with the smaller engine and rear-wheel drive achieve an EPA-estimated 15 miles per gallon in the city an 19 mpg highway, whereas the larger 5.7-liter engine with rear-wheel drive returns 13 mpg city and 18 mpg highway. Four-wheel drive reduces highway fuel economy by 1 mpg with either engine. Similar V8-powered trucks from Ram and Nissan return better fuel economy.

You can tow up to 10,200 pounds with the Tundra, but the competition can do better here, too. F-150 can tow up to 11,600 pounds and Ram 1500 can pull up to 12,750 pounds.

Interior

Both extended-cab and crew-cab Tundras can seat either five or six passengers, with plenty of space and comfort. Being a pickup truck, the Tundra offers an abundance of latitude with regard to whether you want a spartan or luxurious interior. Lower-trim Tundras offer either a vinyl or cloth 40/20/40 split-folding front bench seat, while higher trim lines are fitted with a pair of leather bucket seats up front. Regardless of cab configuration, all Tundras come with 60/40 split rear seats that can fold up for added cargo space.

Technology

With the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Tundra's in-vehicle tech lags behind the newer full-size truck competition. Most Tundras come with a seven-inch touchscreen armed with a CD player, HD radio, USB and auxiliary ports, voice recognition, Bluetooth streaming, Siri Eyes Free and satellite radio. Higher trims offer embedded navigation with traffic and weather updates as well as a 12-speaker JBL audio system.

The Tundra is much more class-competitive when it comes to safety. Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) is standard across the board and packages pedestrian detection and collision prevention along with lane-departure warning, radar cruise control and automatic high-beam headlights. Ford, Chevy and Ram charge extra for these features.

Options and pricing

The 2019 Toyota Tundra is offered in six trims, from the bare-bones $31,420 SR model all the way up to the plush but off-road-ready TRD Pro at $49,645, not including $1,395 for destination. Ford, Chevy, Ram and Nissan's Titan charge more for their similarly equipped trucks.

The $31,420 Tundra SR features power windows and door locks, 6.1-inch touchscreen audio with Bluetooth streaming, TSS-P and 18-inch painted-steel wheels.

The $33,220 SR5 adds fog lights, a seven-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio and the availability of 18-inch alloy wheels. Moving up to the $42,550 Limited trim adds dual-zone climate control, 20-inch five-spoke wheels, heated power front bucket seats trimmed in leather, LED headlights and fog lights and a 38-gallon fuel tank.

The Tundra Platinum starts at $47,380 and includes 20-inch, 6-spoke wheels, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, perforated black-leather seats with heating and ventilation for the front row, 12-speaker JBL audio, embedded navigation and an optional sunroof. The 1794 Edition is identically priced to the Platinum, but features a Western-inspired interior with perforated brown leather seats and is available with 20-inch chrome-finished alloys.

Finally, the TRD Pro begins at $49,645 and comes with 18-inch forged-aluminum BBS wheels, LED daytime running lights to complement the LED headlights and fog lights, a standard sunroof and a trailer brake controller.

Availability

The 2019 Toyota Tundra is available nationwide now.