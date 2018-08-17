2019 Toyota Sienna: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Toyota Sienna has remained a popular choice among families in search of a well-built, nicely equipped minivan ever since it debuted in 1997. The third-generation Sienna debuted in 2010 and still makes a strong showing thanks to a number of updates over the years. For 2019, changes include the addition of standard Amazon Alexa and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The 2019 Toyota Sienna is available with many of the safety and comfort features that families want, it has a roomy cabin for up to eight passengers and it stands out in its class for offering all-wheel drive.

Powertrain and specs

The 2019 Toyota Sienna comes standard with a 3.5-liter direct-injected V6 engine that produces 296 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and returns an EPA-estimated 19 miles per gallon in the city, 27 mpg on the highway and 22 mpg combined, with front-wheel drive. That compares to rival minivans like the Chrysler Pacifica (19/28/22 mpg) and Honda Odyssey (19/28/22 mpg).

The Sienna is the only minivan sold in the US that offers optional all-wheel drive. You pay a small fuel economy penalty for the privilege, however, with lower EPA ratings of 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined.

Interior

The Toyota Sienna is a spacious family hauler with room to comfortably seat seven or eight people depending on your desired configuration. The Sienna features standard three-zone automatic climate control, and a plethora of cup holders and storage compartments. Cloth seats are standard, but leather is optional.

The Sienna has ample cargo space, boasting over 150 cubic feet with the third row seats down and the second row seats removed. That number drops 87.1 and 39.1 cubic feet, respectively as you add those seats back in. For comparison the Honda Odyssey has 144.9 cubic feet behind the front row, 88.8 cubic feet behind the second row and 32.8 cubic feet behind the third row of seats while the Chrysler Pacifica has 140.5, 87.5 and 32.3 cubic feet respectively.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Technology

The Sienna comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense P, a suite of advanced driver assistance systems which bundles a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, automatic high beams, road sign assist and lane tracing assist.

While the Sienna comes standard with Entune 3.0, there are several different levels of the system with different capabilities. Compared to most of its rivals, Entune 3.0 feels a little sluggish, and more than a little outdated, but if you're not someone that needs a lot of high-level functionality, then it's livable though it does offer users a number of apps to add to their driving experience. While Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa are both supported as standard for the 2019 model year, Android Auto users are out of luck.

The Sienna has no trouble keeping smart devices charged and connected, thanks to its five USB ports and three 12-volt outlets. There's even a 120-volt plug onboard to power larger devices.

Options and pricing

Toyota offers the Sienna in a plethora of trims to suit a variety of budgets and needs. The Sienna's base L trim level starts at $31,115, not including $1,045 for destination. It comes standard with a number of safety features branded as TSS-P and the Entune 3.0 infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa Auto integration. Cloth seats are standard.

From the base L trim, it is a small jump of $2,815 to the LE which adds features like XYZ. It also offers optional all-wheel drive for how much extra?. For another $6,000 you can get the LE with Toyota's excellent Auto-Access seat which makes ingress and egress from the vehicle significantly easier for those with disabilities.

Enlarge Image Toyota

For $37,265 plus destination, the SE trim gives you LED daytime running lights, a more advanced Entune 3.0 system with JBL's Clari-Fi technology and navigation. The biggest change is the addition of "sport instrumentation" which adds a color screen in between the large analog tachometer and speedometer. Dual moonroofs are optional at this level but become standard on the SE Premier trim. The SE also has 18-inch wheels as standard.

The XLE trim has the same starting price as the SE trim but offers more luxury-oriented features such as leather seating, Toyota's SmartKey system with remote start and an optional Blu-Ray player with folding widescreen display. Like the LE, the XLE can also be had with Toyota's Auto-Access seat for an additional $6,000.

The top trim Limited Premium model starts at $47,530 and comes standard with all the aforementioned amenities, and adds multi-stage heating for the front seats as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Driving impressions

The 2019 Toyota Sienna is an incredibly competent and solid vehicle both on busy city streets and on the freeway. The ride is plush, steering is very low-effort and acceleration is more than adequate, even when hauling a heavy load. It might not be be the newest or most exciting minivan you can buy, but it still feels like incredibly good value for the money.

Availability

The 2019 Toyota Sienna is available now at dealers nationwide.