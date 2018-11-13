2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been on sale in the US since 1992. Since then, it's gone through four generations, entering its current iteration in 2010. The Grand Cherokee's last significant design update was in 2013 and the 2019 model year brings a host of new standard tech and safety features.

The Grand Cherokee is loosely related to the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and is assembled at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit.

Powertrain and specs

Five engines are offered with the Grand Cherokee, but all of them are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine lineup begins with a 3.6-liter V6 good for 295 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Next up is a 5.7-liter V8 that pumps out 360 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, followed by a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 that makes 240 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

Things begin to take a performance turn with the Grand Cherokee SRT's 6.4-liter V8, which pushes out 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Last, but certainly not least, there's the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with its 6.2-liter supercharged V8, capable of producing 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. That's enough power to make the Trackhawk the world's most powerful SUV.

Just like its widely varied engine options, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee also has a wide variety of EPA fuel economy ratings. The most efficient, diesel-powered Grand Cherokee can achieve up to 22 miles per gallon in the city and 30 mpg highway. The rear-wheel-drive, 3.6-liter Grand Cherokee returns 19/26 city/highway mpg. Four-wheel drive reduces both city and highway figures by 1 mpg. The 5.7-, 6.4- and 6.2-liter V8s at 14/22, 13/19 and 11/17 city/highway mpg, respectively, achieve fuel economy that is the inverse of their power outputs.

Interior

There's plenty of room for up to five occupants in the Grand Cherokee. Out back, there's 36.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, expanding to 68.3 cubic feet with the second row folded. Competition like the Mercedes-Benz GLE (80.3) and Toyota 4Runner (89.7) can carry more cargo, but you can make up for that by towing up to 7,200 pounds of extra stuff behind the Jeep.

Technology

The Grand Cherokee comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a 7-inch touchscreen. Neither the Ford Explorer nor the Land Rover Discovery can boast that same level of compulsory smartphone mirroring.

The Grand Cherokee also comes standard with satellite radio and a six-speaker stereo, along with driver-assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, but adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, collision-mitigation braking, rain-sensing wipers and autonomous parallel parking are all optional.

Options and pricing

Base prices for the Grand Cherokee range between $31,695 for the base Laredo trim all the way up to $86,650 for the Trackhawk, plus $1,495 for destination. The Laredo comes standard with 17-inch wheels, fog lights, keyless access, cloth seat upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and ultrasonic rear parking sensors.

The Laredo E starts at $33,545 and adds a power driver's seat, while the Upland trim level at $35,645 adds 20-inch gloss-black wheels, an alarm, remote start, a power liftgate and a universal garage door opener, as well as a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

The $37,640 Altitude comes with embedded navigation on an 8.4-inch touchscreen plus 4G LTE Wi-Fi and for $38,945, the Limited adds 18-inch polished aluminum wheels, leather seating and heated mirrors. The $43,845 Limited X comes with a darker-themed interior and exterior anchored by 20-inch flat-black wheels and an SRT-themed hood.

The $44,045 Trailhawk comes in four-wheel drive only, which is paired with a limited-slip differential and air suspension. The Trailhawk also adds skid plates and red tow hooks as well as 18-inch wheels shod in all-terrain tires. Inside, there's suede inserts for the leather seats along with a nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system.

The $45,745 Overland comes with its own set of trim-specific 20-inch wheels, as well as bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers and Nappa leather seat upholstery.

The $48,240 High Altitude comes with the same 20-inch wheels as on the Limited X, but adds a towing package, perforated black Nappa leather seats and driver-assistance features like lane-departure warning, autonomous parallel parking, collision-mitigation braking and adaptive cruise control.

The $52,040 Summit features 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, a 19-speaker, 825-watt Harman Kardon premium audio system, heated and ventilated driver and front-passenger seats as well as heated rear seats.

Leaping up to the performance models, the $68,145 Grand Cherokee SRT comes with the 6.4-liter engine powering all four wheels. The SRT also features electronic Bilstein dampers and Brembo brakes on the outside, while sporting a flat-bottom steering wheel and carbon fiber trim inside.

Finally, the 707-horsepower, $86,650 Trackhawk also comes only in four-wheel drive and adds model-specific 20-inch forged wheels and yellow Brembo brake calipers.

Availability

The 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is on sale at dealerships nationwide now.